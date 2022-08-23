Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Uber driver warning others after she was nearly scammed
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – A Kansas City Uber driver named Laticia Urton said after she accepted a ride request in the northland Saturday morning, she got a strange phone call. “The phone number that showed up on my Bluetooth in my car was a 415 number. I answered...
KCTV 5
Another semi tries driving under Independence Avenue Bridge. It didn’t make it.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of large trucks have tried over the years driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they never make it. Friday morning was no exception. The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a...
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KCTV 5
Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old. He’s a middle-aged guy with an old man face that you’d think was a puppy the way he runs around the place! A real swell fella that doesn’t cause much calamity, who more than anything right now just wants his own family.
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
KCTV 5
City of Overland Park continues to study short-term housing options
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- The City of Overland Park has been looking into the areas short term rentals and ways to address certain issues surrounding them. “We identified a few hundred, we think that there are probably in the thousands,” says Meg Ralph, the Overland Park communications manager.
KCTV 5
City of Belton celebrates 150th birthday
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Belton continues its sesquicentennial celebration with events centering around Belton High School’s season-opening football game. Events surrounding the city’s birthday began Wednesday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. Friday night’s festivities include a free tailgate prior to the football game and a pregame time capsule presentation.
KCTV 5
2 suspects wanted in car burglaries arrested following pursuit in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two suspects wanted for breaking into several vehicles in Kansas City, Kan., are in custody following a police pursuit on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City, Kan., police say that at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received calls from people who were shopping at The Legends.
KCTV 5
Labor Day Salute: Kansas City Public Schools
We’re taking time to salute employees across the metro who make our city great. Grace and Bill sit down with retention coach Ritchie Cherry to learn what makes the Kansas City Public School System such a great place to work. Sponsored by Kansas City Public Schools.
KCTV 5
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
KCTV 5
Former Overland Park officer who made threatening Facebook comment arrested for probation violation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Rodney Lee Wilson, a former Overland Park police officer who in 2017 pleaded guilty after posting a threatening message on a woman’s Facebook page, is back in prison in Johnson County. Wilson was booked into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday evening on a...
KCTV 5
Harrisonville fire leaves one dead in housing complex
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Harrisonville police and fire departments are investigating a fire that left one person dead early Sunday morning. The fire occurred shortly after 4 a.m. at the Harrisonville Villas housing complex located on Timber Lane just west of South Jefferson Parkway. The housing complex is just east of 291-Highway.
KCTV 5
Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
