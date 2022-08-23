ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Polls Open With 2.23 Million Ballots Already Cast

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFAiH_0hS084PH00

Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting.

As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail.

Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters.

Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.

Polling places will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the highest-profile race the Democratic gubernatorial primary between Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Charlie Crist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election State#Republicans#Democrats#Division Of Elections#Gop#Democratic#National Headlines#The Free Press
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Argues For Seminole Gambling Deal

Pointing to “enormous economic benefits,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that blocked a gambling deal between the state and the Seminole Tribe. Lawyers in Moody’s office filed a 32-page brief at the U.S. Circuit
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy