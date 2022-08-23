ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Barbours Link Library gets boost with grant funds

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — The Barbours Link Library is receiving enhancements thanks to $1,500 in grant funding.

The funding is being provided through the Plunketts Creek Township Foundation at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The James V. Brown Library in Williamsport is the primary recipient of the grant funds, but operates the Barbours Link Library as a small, satellite library and a part of Brown Library's “Link Library” rural outreach program.

The Plunketts Creek Township Foundation Fund was founded in 1944 to “promote and maintain a charitable and benevolent organization in Plunketts Creek Township to assist the needy and to foster the moral, educational, recreational and social interest of the people living in and adjacent to the said township.”

Located within the former Barbours Schoolhouse, the Link Library provides materials ranging from early childhood literacy to adult new releases, popular bestsellers, adult and juvenile DVDs, public computers and tablets, and free Internet access.

The Link’s proximity provides an immediate library experience to the residents of Plunketts Creek Township. The Barbours Link is home to a browsing collection that is actively maintained, organized, and stocked with contemporary materials.

When it comes to resources that promote early education and adult literacy, relevance is key. Up-to-date informational texts set the groundwork for greater reading comprehension.

A diverse collection can promote reading for pleasure and encourage interest in more subjects.

“No other program provides library services and materials to the residents of Plunketts Creek Township,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director.

“The closest branch of the Lycoming County Library System resides in Montoursville, which is 34 miles round-trip. James V. Brown Library is over 40 miles round-trip. Customers of the Barbours Link can request and check out items from throughout the county library system and return materials locally to their link library for return. This service is available year-round and all without having to leave their immediate vicinity.”

