Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eKTt_0hS07w5300

Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates reported for camp and officially signed his franchise tender on Tuesday, the team announced.

Bates is set to make $12.91 million this season.

The Bengals waived quarterback Drew Plitt to make room on the roster. He appeared in two preseason games after signing with the team on July 27.

Cincinnati also placed safety Brandon Wilson in the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. The veteran continues to recover after suffering a torn ACL last season.

