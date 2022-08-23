ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Man convicted, gets life for 2020 murder

A Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Lowndes County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Jatavis Williams, 23, was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Tarcari Walker. The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours after three days of testimony. The trial was heavily attended by the families of both men.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Alice Kendrick

Mrs. Alice Eugenia Kendrick, 81, passed away on August 25, 2022, at Waverly Care Home in West Point. Alice was born on February 16, 1941, in Okolona, the daughter of the late Ezra Shannon Kelley and Clara Nell Osburn. She was a devoted wife and a giving mom to her children. Alice spent most of her working years at Bryan Foods in West Point as the company store manager for over 33 years until retirement. It was here that she let her light shine among her many friends and colleagues with an exuberance and infectious spirit. After retirement, she was a caregiver for Peggy Williams. In earlier years, she was a homemaker and childcare provider which led to her position at Calvary Baptist Church Daycare.
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Businesses suffer from car break-ins in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There has been a rise in auto burglaries in Columbus lately, and police want car owners and businesses to remember the basics. It isn’t unusual to see a rise in crime during the summer as more people have more downtime. But during this time of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police chase leads to multiple charges for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville. Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police. Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wyatt Emmerich: I will not wait another 30 years for Bogue Chitto

I really can’t believe it’s been 30 years since I tubed down the Bogue Chitto river. But it has been. It was a delightful summer day. It’s easy to do. About as relaxing as can be. And it’s a chance to really get up close to nature, which provides balance for all those other summer days when we are comfortably ensconced in our air conditioned indoor comfort.
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community donations sought for 2023 state spelling bee

For the second year in a row, the Mississippi Spelling Bee is going to be held in Columbus. The Commercial Dispatch is sponsoring the 2023 Mississippi Spelling Bee, and the Mississippi University for Women will host the event in mid-March. Last year, the bee was in danger in the Magnolia...
COLUMBUS, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Prairie Arts Festival Spotlights West Point's Creative Legacy

Amid colorful wisteria trees, a pair of tractors pull two sets of painted miniature trains depicting scenes of West Point, Miss. These Prairie Arts Trains carry festival-goers through the streets as hundreds of artists from across the South gather at Sally Kate Winters Park in downtown West Point on the tail end of each summer season. Paintings, sculptures and crafts line the sidewalks of Commerce Street, live music resounding nearby.
WEST POINT, MS

