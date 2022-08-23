Mrs. Alice Eugenia Kendrick, 81, passed away on August 25, 2022, at Waverly Care Home in West Point. Alice was born on February 16, 1941, in Okolona, the daughter of the late Ezra Shannon Kelley and Clara Nell Osburn. She was a devoted wife and a giving mom to her children. Alice spent most of her working years at Bryan Foods in West Point as the company store manager for over 33 years until retirement. It was here that she let her light shine among her many friends and colleagues with an exuberance and infectious spirit. After retirement, she was a caregiver for Peggy Williams. In earlier years, she was a homemaker and childcare provider which led to her position at Calvary Baptist Church Daycare.

