The Gilmer Buckeyes traveled to Tyler Friday night to open the season against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs in a much-anticipated game with statewide interest. Gilmer came into the contest as the #2 ranked Class 4A-DII team in the state while Chapel Hill came in as the #3 ranked Class 4A-DI team. The game was tabbed as one of the Top 10 games in the state and the contest lived up to its billing. Gilmer was tabbed as a 7-point favorite by the matchup predictor calpreps.com, but when the final gun sounded the Buckeyes had created an amazing 7 turnovers and cruised to a 51-27 victory in the first start at quarterback for Cadon Tennison who did an admiral job in his debut replacing his brother Brandon.

GILMER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO