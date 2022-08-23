Read full article on original website
Sisolak, Lombardo set Oct. 2 debate in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s two major party candidates for governor plan to meet for what a nonprofit statewide news site is calling a town hall and a debate ahead of the November election. Their campaigns confirmed Friday that Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican, will square off to take questions at an Oct. 2 forum in Las Vegas hosted by the Nevada Independent. A specific time for the event to be streamed online from a media studio wasn’t announced. The rival campaigns have made announcements in recent weeks about “debates” but have not confirmed other plans for appearances featuring the two candidates at the same place at the same time.
Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada secretary of state’s office has approved new rules for counties to hand-count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. The approval came amid an effort in some rural Nevada areas to count ballots by hand because of misinformation about voting machines. But the regulations will not apply to the one county that has committed to hand counting. That’s because Nye County will also use a parallel machine-counting process alongside its hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf said in an interview earlier this month that all of the county’s will resemble mail-in ballots.
California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has set itself on a path to end the era of gas-powered cars in the state. The policy approved Thursday by the California Air Resources Board is the world’s most stringent set of rules for transitioning to electric vehicles. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered cars or the sale of used ones. But it would require 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. The transformation will require 15 times more car chargers across the state and a more robust energy grid.
Coroner: Lake Mead bones from Vegas man missing for 20 years
LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - JUNE 24: Boats are docked at Lake Mead Marina, with a 'bathtub ring' of mineral deposits left by higher water levels visible, at the drought-stricken Lake Mead on June 24, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America's largest artificial reservoir, has dropped to about 1,044 feet above sea level, the lowest it's been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. The declining water levels are a result of a climate change-fueled megadrought coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. Fears are increasing that Lake Mead could in years ahead become a ‘dead pool’, when the water levels become too low to flow downstream from nearby Hoover Dam. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID’d from Lake Mead
LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - JUNE 21: A sign at Callville Bay warns boaters of low water levels as visitors prepare to launch a boat on June 21, 2021 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America's largest artificial reservoir, dropped to just over 1,070 feet above sea level over the weekend, the lowest it's been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. As a result of low lake levels, the National Park Service has had to close some boat launch ramps and use pipe mats to extend others temporarily. The declining water levels are a result of a nearly continuous drought for the past two decades coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. The drought has left a white "bathtub ring" of mineral deposits left by higher water levels on the rocks around the lake. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
