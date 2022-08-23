Chiefs plan largest Red Friday celebration in history and events on both sides of state

The Kansas City Chiefs are thinking big for the start of the 2022 NFL season, and that’s on and off the field.

Once again, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs are aiming to win another Super Bowl on the field. Off it, the Chiefs are planning what the team called the “largest edition of Red Friday in franchise history.”

It will encompass more than one Friday, continue until the season opener and involve events around Kansas City and the other side of the state of Missouri.

Here’s a closer look.

Friday, Sept. 2

Things will kick off as part of the monthly First Friday events in the Crossroads. From 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 2, 19th Street from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue will be all about the Chiefs. The team said it is planning “live music, live mural painting, local artist pop ups, merch sales from Charlie Hustle’s new Arrowhead Collection line, and much more.”

This will be the first time the Chiefs are part of a First Friday event.

“We look forward to the opportunity to welcome Kansas Citians to First Friday with the Chiefs this September for an intersection of sports and the arts,” Crossroads Community Association President Robert Harris said in a news release. “The Crossroads and First Fridays offer an eclectic and creative experience year-round, and this one will have a unique Chiefs Kingdom flair.”

Sept. 9: Red Friday

As is custom, the Chiefs Kingdom flags will be sold at area McDonald’s locations and Kansas City-area Hy-Vee stores (you can find participating locations here). The flags cost $5, but also can be purchased for $10 on the Chiefs’ website .

Net proceeds from the sale of flags will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

“Red Friday continues to be one of the most unique events on our calendar and is a powerful way for Chiefs Kingdom to rally around a great cause — supporting the families who are served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City,” Chiefs executive vice president/chief marketing officer Lara Krug said in a news release.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Season opener

The Chiefs’ 2022 season opener is Sept. 11 against the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs are planning a pair of “Game Day Experiences” that day. One is at the Power & Light District at 2 p.m. KC Wolf, the Chiefs cheerleaders and the Chiefs Rumble drum line are expected to take part in the event.

Here is more on the Chiefs Rumble.

Fans in St. Louis also will have an opportunity to participate in a “Game Day Experience.” This one will take place at 2 p.m. at Bally Sports Live! in Ballpark Village, across the street from Busch Stadium. The Chiefs said there will be giveaways and contests with a chance to win prizes.