ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holycitysinner.com

SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
City
Charleston, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country

Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory

Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Take Out Frustration on Woodpeckers in Lopsided Win

Fayetteville, NC – One night after being held off the scoreboard, the Charleston RiverDogs snapped their offensive drought by scoring six runs in the fourth inning to run away from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for a 12-3 victory. The teams combined to walk 21 batters and leave 28 runners on base in the Thursday night contest that was delayed 44 minutes by rain. Julio Meza went 4-5 with two doubles and a triple to lead the RiverDogs offense.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement

Beginning on September 1st, 2022, Campbell Thicket Road from SC 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm – this according to Dorchester County. This road closure is due to safety issues as Edisto Electric Cooperative...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy