(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors are back to square one when it comes to an IT Director. New hire Brennan Schulte began duties in Audubon County earlier this month, but has now returned to his former employer. “It was kind of some bad news for us. We have to kind of start all over. I don’t want to say anything bad about him. He is a very bright individual. I thought he was doing fine. I tried to convince him to stay on, but he was offered to come back to his old position. He felt a little overwhelmed where he was with so much to learn, so he felt more comfortable going back to his old position.”

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO