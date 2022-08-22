Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Wendell volleyball comes back to beat Dietrich; prep sports roundup
The Twin Falls Bruins went 7-1 in their first eight games last season, but lost their last two, falling in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year’s state semifinal team, but they are ready to compete again this season.
kmvt
Gridiron Grind: Raft River wants to get back to the state title game for the third straight year
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Trojans have made two straight 1A Division 1 state title games. This year, they want to win that elusive championship trophy. The community’s support will be there either way. “The old-timers come out of the woodwork for football in this community...
kmvt
Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls is ready to finish this season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins went 7-1 in their first eight games last season but lost their last two, falling in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. This year, they want to finish strong. “Our motto this year is finish, we want to...
kmvt
Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night. Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Wendell 3, Bliss 1. Gooding 3, Kimberly 1. Edgar Magana had two goals for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. “It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
kmvt
Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater
A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year’s state semifinal team, but...
kmvt
Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}
WATCH: Twin Falls Optimist Club Wings N Things Fundraiser. A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. Live on Rise and Shine:...
kmvt
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
Con Paulos continues its 100 Acts of Kindness to celebrate a century of business
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Con Paulos has been in business in the southern Idaho for 100 years, and to celebrate a century of business, the car dealership has committed to doing 100 acts of kindness. Becky Minks of Creekside Living, of Jerome, received a $500 check from Con Paulos.
kmvt
ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner’s office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is...
kmvt
Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
kmvt
Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District currently has one full-time school resource officer and one part-time school resource officer, and thanks to the support of the Cassia County community, they are now a little safer while protecting all 16 schools. “It has really meant a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
TFPD: Local police departments feel the impacts of staffing shortages
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is looking to hire 12 more police officers, which will bring their total number of officers to 81. The majority of the open positions are because officers have retired, but hiring a police officer isn’t done overnight. “Psychological...
Comments / 0