Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Gridiron Grind: Twin Falls is ready to finish this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins went 7-1 in their first eight games last season but lost their last two, falling in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. This year, they want to finish strong. “Our motto this year is finish, we want to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night. Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Wendell 3, Bliss 1. Gooding 3, Kimberly 1. Edgar Magana had two goals for the...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls business is selling an adrenaline rush

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world, where the owner can offer the experience. “It is the king of all adrenaline rushes. You...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater

A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year’s state semifinal team, but...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Tuesday evening's online weather update {8/23/2022}

WATCH: Twin Falls Optimist Club Wings N Things Fundraiser. A business in Twin Falls is promising to take people on the ride of their life, and Twin Falls is one of a few places, maybe in the world where the owner can offer the experience. Live on Rise and Shine:...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

ISP investigating fatal crash in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE) - The Twin Falls County Coroner’s office have identified the victim of Tuesday mornings fatal traffic accident in Twin Falls as 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley. No other information has been provided at this time. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Cassia County School Resource Officers thankful for new body armor

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District currently has one full-time school resource officer and one part-time school resource officer, and thanks to the support of the Cassia County community, they are now a little safer while protecting all 16 schools. “It has really meant a lot...
BURLEY, ID
