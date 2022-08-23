Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
977rocks.com
High School Football Returns
Butler will host Shaler for their Hometown Hero honoring of major general Peter Talleri. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game with Tyler Friel and Chris Morrow beginning at 6:40pm. Knoch will visit Hampton in their season-opener. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game on WISR with Scott Briggs and Dave Bacon beginning at 6:30pm.
977rocks.com
Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match
The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
977rocks.com
Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
977rocks.com
Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash
Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
Ride Will Benefit Local Vets
A motorcycle ride this weekend aims to help local veterans in the area. The West Sunbury Legion Riders will be holding their third annual “Run For The Vets” this Saturday. The ride starts and ends at the Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury. Registration begins at 10 a.m....
977rocks.com
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital Reaches New Deal With Nurses
Armstrong County Memorial Hospital has reached a new agreement with its nurses. Negotiations between the two sides have been contentious at times, leading to a five-day strike in March of this year. However, two different unions representing both nurses and technical professionals were able to come to an agreement Thursday.
977rocks.com
Rt. 422 And Rt. 28 Ramp Closures In Effect This Weekend In Armstrong Co.
There will be some ramp closures on major highways in Armstrong County this weekend. Starting tonight at 7 p.m. the Route 422 West to Route 28 South ramp along with the Route 28 North to Route 422 West ramp will be shut down through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
977rocks.com
Food Distribution Coming To Chicora
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977rocks.com
State GOP Steps In To Resolve Local Republican Committee Leadership
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania has certified the new Chair of the Butler County Republican Committee. In naming Gary Vanasdale to the position, the GOP effectively ends a dispute that began following the spring primary election. The dispute began after a large number of new committee people were elected with...
977rocks.com
Free Haircuts Offered To Local Students
With school getting underway soon for students in the Butler Area School District, a local group is offering free back to school haircuts. The Center for Community Resources is teaming up with the Butler Beauty Academy to offer the free haircuts this Friday. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m....
977rocks.com
‘Demstock’ To Bring Democratic Candidates To Venango
A number of Democratic candidates for office will be making a stop in neighboring Venango County this weekend. It’s an event organizers are calling “Demstock” and it starts this evening at the Venango County Fairgrounds. Among the guests this weekend include Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro...
977rocks.com
City Firefighters Receive New Federal Grant
The City of Butler will be getting some new equipment as a result of recently being awarded a federal grant. Thursday night City Council accepted a Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of nearly $28,000. 95% of the grant is federal funding and the remaining 5% is a local match of just over $1,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977rocks.com
Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases
There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
977rocks.com
State Committee Examines Rise In Youth Violence
Lawmakers in Harrisburg spent time this week hearing from experts as part of an effort to understand youth violence and prevention. The House Democratic Policy Committee cited a number of reasons why they believe violence in youth has increased over the last couple of years. State Representative Donna Bullock believes...
977rocks.com
Mars Eases COVID Policies
The Mars Area School District is easing a number of COVID policies to start the school year. The school board officially approved the new guidelines, which for the most part return to pre-pandemic protocols. The district will not enforce social distancing and says masks will be voluntary. They also said...
Comments / 0