Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
My husband chased an imaginary dog – I put it down to his age but it was sign of killer disease
IT’S the leading cause of death in British women, and the second biggest killer of men. Around 944,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, and charities warn that number is set to breach the million mark in the next three years. But experts warn...
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
RELATED PEOPLE
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
survivornet.com
Teacher Dad, 43, Was Exhibiting ‘Strange Behavior,’ Getting Lost At School So His Boss Sent Him To The Doctor: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Matt Schlag, 43, discovered he had an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumor after his boss asked him to get his ‘strange’ behaviors checked out by a professional. These behaviors included poor timekeeping, getting confused mid-conversation and even getting lost around the school where he worked. Anaplastic astrocytomas are rare...
Dating and the Tub
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the tub a mess after he or she uses it. So, what do you do if your partner leaves the tub a mess? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Refinery29
The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”
Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"The Sandman" and the American Dream: Donald Trump is the Corinthian
In Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel "The Sandman," dreams are not just good or bad, but truthful, deceptive, or hopeful . They can reveal things about our innermost desires, inspire our imaginations, and drive our actions in the waking world, but can also be weaponized as powerful tools of manipulation — and sometimes they are, and do, all these things at once.
Dating and Turning Off
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner forgets to turn the television off when he or she leaves the room. So, what do you do if your partner forgets to turn the television off? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Mara Wilson Was ‘Completely Humiliated’ on Her Last Movie Set Before She Quit Acting
These days, 'Matilda' star Mara Wilson is using her platform to discuss the predatory tactics of those in power in Hollywood.
ComicBook
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
YouTuber iJustine, 38, details struggle with life-threatening blood clot: ‘Basically bedridden’
This past spring, Justine Ezarik, known by her YouTube fans as iJustine, noticed her arm felt numb. It went away but soon returned. Then her arm became swollen and turned purple. “I couldn’t even flex my arm because my bicep was so massive that it looked like I was so...
Mike Rowe Was Totally Freaked Out After His First Experience on a ‘Deadliest Catch’ Boat
Mike Rowe made himself famous by highlighting the countries’ most difficult, dirtiest, and uncomfortable jobs. But when he got a taste of life as a crab fisherman on Deadliest Catch, the occupation was even too much for him. Rowe lends his voice to the Discovery Channel series as the...
Why do my kids keep getting worms? And is that what is making them so cranky?
As a parent, it might feel like you are constantly giving your children worm treatments – usually in the form of chocolate or sweetened chewable tablets. In fact, most kids in Australia (or any other rich country) get very few worms compared to kids in places where poor hygiene practices make all sorts of worms common. But there is one species of worm so common and so tied to humanity, it can defeat even our most comprehensive hygiene standards. Young children are really good at transmitting infection with these tiny pests. And they can get really cranky in the process. ...
KIDS・
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
Keith Haring: ‘Radiant Baby’ drawing from childhood bedroom wall to be sold at auction
An early drawing of Keith Haring’s ‘Radiant Baby’ found in his childhood home is to be sold at auction.The 1980’s American artist – who is celebrated not just for his artwork, but for his AIDS activism – once lived in the house with his family in Pennsylvania.The image, drawn in gold pen on the blue paint of his wall, is said to have been created when he was visiting home from New York in the 1980s.Since it was penned, the house has been sold twice, with the drawing almost painted over by the first new owners. Luckily, a last...
wegotthiscovered.com
There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history
There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
IFLScience
Modern Day Henry VIII Recreated With AI, And He Doesn't Look Happy About It
An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated image has given us a glimpse of what King Henry VIII of England would look like in the modern world, and he does not look comfortable with the circumstances. AI-generated imagery is getting spookily good. As well as producing never-before-seen demons from hell named Crungus, they...
What do women do when no one is watching? These images sum it up nicely.
Realness is key in Sally Nixon's work.
Comments / 0