Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
House of the Dragon’s familiar choice of opening credits music divides Game of Thrones fans
House of the Dragon viewers are expressing surprise as HBO unveiled theme music for the new series.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spin-off show was broadcast on Sunday (28 August).The series premiered earlier this month – but, when it began, it came without an opening credits sequence. Viewers were treated to a brand new credits sequence at the beginning of the latest instalment – and it left Thrones fans feeling very nostalgic due to the fact it reuses Ramin Djwadi’s original theme music.Many praised the theme’s return to TV, but others were left feeling underwhelmed by the decision.“It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HBO Releases ‘House Of The Dragon’ Opening Credits, Keeps ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theme Song
After the premiere of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, HBO has now released the House of the Dragon opening credits as the second episode of the fantasy drama aired. Viewers will be familiar with the theme song used for the opening sequence of House of the Dragon was it was the same tune that played throughout the Game of Thrones 8-season run. ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt...
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint on Stage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Dogfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
MTV VMAs 2022: When did the ‘Moon Person’ trophy receive its gender neutral name?
The “Moon Person” is the most coveted award given at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since MTV launched in 1981, the silver trophy – originally named the “Moonman” – has depicted an astronaut planting a flag with the MTV logo on the moon’s surface. While the iconic statue has received few makeovers over the years, it was recently given a more gender neutral name.Ahead of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, network president Chris McCarthy announced that the Moonman trophy would henceforth be known as Moon Person. In an interview with New York Times, McCarthy explained the decision behind...
Gamespot
Netflix Pitched A Lord Of The Rings Show And Multiple Spinoffs - Report
According to a new report, Netflix and HBO were among the bidders for The Lord of the Rings' TV show rights before Amazon ultimately sealed the deal. This is coming to light just before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
All 14 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Gamespot
Netflix Cancels Live-Action Resident Evil After One Season
Netflix has opted not to renew its live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game series Resident Evil. Deadline was the first to report. The decision comes roughly six weeks after the series debuted on July 14, and the show--as Deadline speculates--didn't deliver the word-of-mouth numbers that Netflix was hoping for. Although audiences and critics were split on the show, GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner found the adaptation to be an ambitious and unusual interpretation of the source material.
Comments / 0