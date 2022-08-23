Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
9to5Mac
Tested: Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
With so many power banks available these days, it can be hard for a company to make theirs stand out – but the Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank achieves this in a couple of ways. First, the green fabric finish makes it visually distinctive. But more importantly, the...
9to5Mac
Apple applies for ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ trademarks ahead of AR headset launch
Apple has begun the trademark application process for a variety of ‘reality’ names, as it prepares to introduce its first augmented reality headset device. Bloomberg reports that companies linked to Apple have applied for names including ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’.
9to5Mac
iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target
IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]
Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Meross desk lamp improves video meeting quality with a flexible arm, has HomeKit automation support
Improving your video meeting quality might include upgrading your webcam, but it most definitely should include upgrading your desk lighting. If you want a budget upgrade that works with HomeKit, you’ll want to check out the Meross desk lamp. With a flexible arm for adjusting the lighting on your face, it makes for a simple way to improve the overall quality while keeping it simple on your desk setup.
New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design
Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.
9to5Mac
Gurman: Next Apple Watch Pro could feature long-rumored satellite functions
For over a year, it’s been rumored that Apple is working on the ability to bring satellite features to the iPhone. First suggested for the iPhone 13 series, this function may now be available with the upcoming iPhone 14. While this function could help iPhone users report emergencies in areas without cellular service, it’s now been discussed by Apple, bringing this functionality to a new generation of the rumored Apple Watch Pro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple says 95% of iCloud users already have 2FA enabled ahead of Passkeys launch
With its next round of software updates coming this fall, including iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple will launch integrated support for the passkeys standard. The passkey standard is described as unique digital keys designed to replace the need for passwords altogether with streamlined sign in across your devices, websites, and apps.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile vs Verizon: Which carrier is the best pick for iPhone 14 buyers?
Considering switching carriers as you think about upgrading to iPhone 14? With market competition strong, the major US carriers are offering compelling incentives for new customers. Below we’ll specifically focus on T-Mobile vs Verizon including how they compare with speed, how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test both carriers for free instantly with an iPhone eSIM, and more.
9to5Mac
Lock in your iPhone trade-in price now before Apple’s iPhone 14 event
With the launch of the new iPhone 14 models coming up, previous iPhone models are about to lose value. In fact, in the past few years they have lost about 12% in value in the first month following the launch of the new iPhones and an average of 23% in the three months post-launch. That means now is the perfect time to trade in your old phone ahead of upgrading to a new model. Decluttr— 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old tech.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
9to5Mac
Deals: 10.2-inch iPad low at $280, iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini refurb from $370, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini sale from $370. Alongside the previous-generation handsets, you can score an all-time low on 10.2-inch iPad at $280 as well as a collection of ESR Apple gear for back to school. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Netflix’s new ad-supported plan rumored to cost $7 to $9
After Netflix lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers this year, the company has been desperately working on new ways to retain and gain subscribers. One of the moves is a new ad-supported plan announced in partnership with Microsoft. And while most of the details of this new plan remain unclear, it seems that the plan may be priced between $7 and $9.
Comments / 0