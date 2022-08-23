Read full article on original website
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
CBS News
The best fall decor for your home, the hottest trends, plus deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Autumn is almost here. If you've found yourself fantasizing about falling leaves and breaking out your coziest of coats, you're...
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Deals to Shop from Overstock Right Now
Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for large home purchases like furniture and appliances. Case in point, the Overstock Labor Day Sale is currently overflowing with some of the biggest discounts on furniture to transform your home. If you've been dreaming of a home refresh all summer, this major Overstock sale is the perfect time to save on everything such as outdoor furniture bedroom essentials, home decor, kitchen staples and more — all up to 70% off.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez's Colorful Cookware Collection With Our Place Is On Sale: Get 25% Off Kitchen Essentials
As if Selena Gomez hasn't provided us with enough home and lifestyle inspiration via Selena +Chef, now we can (quite literally) tap into the star's stock of stylish cooking essentials via her new cookware collection with Our Place — and add a seriously cute touch to our kitchens, too.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend: Saatva, Allswell, Mattress Firm and More
Labor Day weekend is one of the best times to upgrade your mattress. This year, the sales are coming in early with mattress deals from top brands like Saatva, Mattress Firm, Casper and Cocoon by Sealy. Whether you need a cooling mattress to keep you from getting too hot while you sleep or you love memory foam, coils, or a perfect hybrid of both, we've rounded up the best mattress deals with every kind of quality mattress on sale right now.
ETOnline.com
Reformation’s Summer Sale Offers Up to 70% off Sustainable Dresses, Denim, Tops, Coats, and More
If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending over $200 for a sundress, then this is the sale for you. Reformation's summer sale is offering up to 70% off their best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear, and shoes. Right now, you can snag dresses for under $100, plus trendy corset tops, essential fall trousers and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.
ETOnline.com
Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Labor Day Deals on Blankets and Pajamas
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale for Labor Day 2022. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
ETOnline.com
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Save 50% on Tarte, Kate Somerville, Lancome, Urban Decay, and More
The holidays might be months away, but this event feels like Christmas in August. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event starts Sunday, August 28 with major savings on your favorite beauty brands. If you're looking to stock up on new makeup, fragrance, and skin products or even start collecting early holiday presents, make sure to take advantage of the 21 Days of Beauty sale, now through September 17.
ETOnline.com
Lele Sadoughi Pays Homage to Barbie Total Hair’s 30th Anniversary with Its New Limited-Edition Collab
Fall is right around the corner, and fashion experts are predicting this season trend's to be bigger and better than ever. 70's-inspired ensembles, Plazacore, and Western-inspired boots are all said to be projected winners, but the real star of the season? It's already here; enter: Barbiecore. Barbiecore is taking the...
ETOnline.com
Dyson Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Big on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Labor Day event is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers.
