ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Tales of the Walking Dead': Samantha Morton Makes Unsettling Return as Dee in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Samantha Morton has returned to The Walking Dead universe, reprising her role as Alpha in an all-new episode of Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series exploring various lives and stories of the zombie apocalypse. Ahead of Sunday’s premiere of “Dee,” which looks at how the character eventually became the fan-favorite, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
ETOnline.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 2 on HBO

House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 2. The news comes less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel premiered on HBO, becoming the most viewed debut of any new original series in the premium cable channel’s history. Now seen by over 20 million viewers,...
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Elton John Hopes 'Hold Me Closer' Duet Will Restore Britney Spears' Confidence: 'Britney Was Broken'

Two pop royals are reigning supreme -- together. Years after her last musical release, Britney Spears is back on our airwaves thanks to "Hold Me Closer," a highly anticipated duet with Elton John and spin-off of his 1971 hit, "Tiny Dancer." While it's racking up hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube, John revealed in a new interview that Spears was apparently hesitant about dropping their finished product.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jayne Houdyshell
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Cara Delevingne
ETOnline.com

Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Pays Tribute to Late Actor With New Tattoo

It's been three months since Ray Liotta died, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, found a way to pay tribute to him with a permanent reminder. Nittolo took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of black and white photos, the first of which shows her sitting in a chair at a tattoo shop getting ready for the new ink. Another photo shows her smiling, and the last photo appears to show the final product on her right forearm, a feather.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and more of the biggest stars in music dressed to impress to attend the annual awards ceremony, held at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out all the must-see looks and the mega red carpet moments from the MTV VMAs!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Murders#Charle
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet

Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 3 and 4

One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album Set for October

Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ which included the winning song] if...
MUSIC
The Independent

MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list

This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Has the Ultimate Reaction to 'Hold Me Closer' Reaching No. 1

Start the day off right! Britney Spears took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate her and Elton John's newly released single reaching No. 1. The song, "Hold Me Closer," is an update of John's 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer," and was released early Friday morning. It's Spears' first music since the end of her conservatorship last year, and has quickly risen in the charts.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy