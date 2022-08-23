Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon': Steve Toussaint on Corlys Velaryon's Family Play for the Throne (Exclusive)
In the second episode of House of the Dragon, maneuvering for the Iron Throne continues despite the fact that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has named Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) his successor -- and that council pledged to honor the decision when the day comes for her to wear the crown.
ETOnline.com
Former 'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She 'Can't Really Watch' the Show Anymore (Exclusive)
Tayshia Adams may be a former Bachelorette, but she's not tuning into the current season of the show. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 31-year-old reality star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and Adams revealed why she hasn't been watching Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's journey for love.
ETOnline.com
'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Reacts to 'Villain' Label and Unpacks the Alexandra Jarvis/Rose Drama (Exclusive)
Alex Hall is processing the transition from realtor to reality TV realtor. The 32-year-old mom of two stars on Netflix's Selling the OC, a spinoff of the mega-hit Selling Sunset, and is arguably the new series' answer to Chrishell Stause. "I'm receiving the positive feedback really, really well," she tells...
ETOnline.com
'Tales of the Walking Dead': Samantha Morton Makes Unsettling Return as Dee in Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Samantha Morton has returned to The Walking Dead universe, reprising her role as Alpha in an all-new episode of Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series exploring various lives and stories of the zombie apocalypse. Ahead of Sunday’s premiere of “Dee,” which looks at how the character eventually became the fan-favorite, ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 2 on HBO
House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 2. The news comes less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel premiered on HBO, becoming the most viewed debut of any new original series in the premium cable channel’s history. Now seen by over 20 million viewers,...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
ETOnline.com
Elton John Hopes 'Hold Me Closer' Duet Will Restore Britney Spears' Confidence: 'Britney Was Broken'
Two pop royals are reigning supreme -- together. Years after her last musical release, Britney Spears is back on our airwaves thanks to "Hold Me Closer," a highly anticipated duet with Elton John and spin-off of his 1971 hit, "Tiny Dancer." While it's racking up hundreds of thousands of hits on YouTube, John revealed in a new interview that Spears was apparently hesitant about dropping their finished product.
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
ETOnline.com
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Pays Tribute to Late Actor With New Tattoo
It's been three months since Ray Liotta died, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, found a way to pay tribute to him with a permanent reminder. Nittolo took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of black and white photos, the first of which shows her sitting in a chair at a tattoo shop getting ready for the new ink. Another photo shows her smiling, and the last photo appears to show the final product on her right forearm, a feather.
ETOnline.com
2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and more of the biggest stars in music dressed to impress to attend the annual awards ceremony, held at New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. Check out all the must-see looks and the mega red carpet moments from the MTV VMAs!
ETOnline.com
Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Mom and Charli's 'Dancing With the Stars' Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Dixie D'Amelio's lips are sealed. When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 21-year-old social media star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Dixie wouldn't comment on if the Dancing With the Stars rumors swirling around her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, and sister, Charli D'Amelio, are true. "I cannot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is Looking and Feeling Good as Hell on VMAs Red Carpet
Looking good as hell! Lizzo has arrived on the carpet for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. The 34-year-old sported a voluminous dark-blue gown, and it seems like this is look number one for the four-time nominee, who is also set to hit the stage. Rocking dramatic dark...
ETOnline.com
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 3 and 4
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album Set for October
Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ which included the winning song] if...
MTV VMAs 2022 winners: The full list
This year’s MTV VMAs are taking place tonight (28 August) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.Below is a list of winners from the action-packed ceremony, including brand new award for Best Metaverse Performance. This story is being updated live with winner information added as the awards are announced. The first awards of the night were announced on the event’s pre-show red carpet, with Italian glam rock band MaÌneskin taking the prize for Best Alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and, with over 320 million fan votes cast, Blackpink won Best Metaverse Performance.Album of the Year was given to Harry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Has the Ultimate Reaction to 'Hold Me Closer' Reaching No. 1
Start the day off right! Britney Spears took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate her and Elton John's newly released single reaching No. 1. The song, "Hold Me Closer," is an update of John's 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer," and was released early Friday morning. It's Spears' first music since the end of her conservatorship last year, and has quickly risen in the charts.
ETOnline.com
Kane Brown Talks Historic VMAs Performance, and If He'll Crossover to Pop Music (Exclusive)
Kane Brown is ready to make history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The 28-year-old country music superstar is set to hit the stage tonight as the first male country artist to perform at the show -- since it’s 1984 inception. “I feel good, you know, I’m kinda...
ETOnline.com
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Deliver Colorful, Animated Performance at MTV VMAs
Snoop Dogg and Eminem brought the heat to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage, performing a live rendition of their latest collaboration -- their first in more than 20 years -- "From the D 2 the LBC." LL Cool J took the stage to introduce their collab performance at...
ETOnline.com
Richard Simmons Posts Message to Fans After Documentary Debuts About His Disappearance
Richard Simmons is speaking out following the airing of a documentary centered on his whereabouts and his years-long silence. The 74-year-old fitness icon took to Facebook and wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!. . Love, Richard." The post was accompanied by a happy face emoji holding a...
Comments / 0