The best Mac accessories: Thunderbolt 4 dock, MagicBridge, and more
As I’ve overhauled my setup in the last few weeks in conjunction with the new Mac Studio and MacBook Pro, I’ve used this as an opportunity to add some new accessories as well. This includes a new OWC Thunderbolt Dock, a nifty Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad accessory from Twelve South, and more. Head below for the details.
HomeKit Weekly: Meross desk lamp improves video meeting quality with a flexible arm, has HomeKit automation support
Improving your video meeting quality might include upgrading your webcam, but it most definitely should include upgrading your desk lighting. If you want a budget upgrade that works with HomeKit, you’ll want to check out the Meross desk lamp. With a flexible arm for adjusting the lighting on your face, it makes for a simple way to improve the overall quality while keeping it simple on your desk setup.
Deals: 10.2-inch iPad low at $280, iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini refurb from $370, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini sale from $370. Alongside the previous-generation handsets, you can score an all-time low on 10.2-inch iPad at $280 as well as a collection of ESR Apple gear for back to school. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Kuo reiterates next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro will use 5nm chips, 3nm upgrade in 2023
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his prediction that new MacBook Pro and iPad hardware entering mass production this year won’t use new 3nm chip technology. Kuo says these devices will feature “new” chips, but ones still using a 5nm fabrication technology. 2022 MacBook...
New Philips Hue ‘Lightguide’ bulbs leak with clever glowstick-style design
Philips Hue is set to expand its lineup of HomeKit-capable accessories, at least according to the latest leak. The company appears to be prepping three new smart lights that it brands as “Philips Hue Lightguide” and are described as offering “unique shapes to match your style.” While they look incredibly sleek, they’ll come with a high price tag.
Apple applies for ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ trademarks ahead of AR headset launch
Apple has begun the trademark application process for a variety of ‘reality’ names, as it prepares to introduce its first augmented reality headset device. Bloomberg reports that companies linked to Apple have applied for names including ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’.
Four features we expect to see on iPhone 14 this year
On September 7, Apple will announce the upcoming iPhone 14 series. With rumors heating up, there are some features that are pretty much confirmed on these new phones. Read on as we roundup four of them that we expect to see on the iPhone 14. Max regular iPhone 14 is...
iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target
IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
Gurman: Next Apple Watch Pro could feature long-rumored satellite functions
For over a year, it’s been rumored that Apple is working on the ability to bring satellite features to the iPhone. First suggested for the iPhone 13 series, this function may now be available with the upcoming iPhone 14. While this function could help iPhone users report emergencies in areas without cellular service, it’s now been discussed by Apple, bringing this functionality to a new generation of the rumored Apple Watch Pro.
Lock in your iPhone trade-in price now before Apple’s iPhone 14 event
With the launch of the new iPhone 14 models coming up, previous iPhone models are about to lose value. In fact, in the past few years they have lost about 12% in value in the first month following the launch of the new iPhones and an average of 23% in the three months post-launch. That means now is the perfect time to trade in your old phone ahead of upgrading to a new model. Decluttr— 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old tech.
Apple Watch Pro with flat display again rumored for September 7 event, could be a ‘One more thing’
Apple’s September 7 event is officially on the calendar, with the tagline of “Far out.” With that date set, last-minute rumors are starting to surface, alongside additional corroboration of existing rumors. This time, a new supply chain report reiterates that the Apple Watch Pro announcement is set for the event — and it could be a big one.
