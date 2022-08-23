Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’

VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine.

Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events.

And now General SVR Telegram channel, an opposition source claiming to offering "insider" information that the Kremlin is reportedly "seeking to shut down", has now made fresh claims about his health.

It claims there is "despondency among Putin's senior entourage that he had privately raised the “extreme” option with top aides to give up newly invaded territories to Ukraine.

Putin’s leading officials are also said to be braced for a “sharp deterioration” in his medical condition.

The channel - which has long claimed Putin is suffering from cancer and other serious medical problems - said: "With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events."

US to send more military aid to Ukraine

The package is reported to be worth around $3 million.

This will be the biggest aid package America has sent the Ukraine since the war began.

Weapons from US stocks will be sent to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Six months into the war in Ukraine, here is what we know

So far, Russia has claimed a staggering amount of Ukraine.

Russia has taken occupation of 22 per cent of Ukraine, which includes the Crimea.

Civilians living in Kyiv are fleeing the city, as they are scared an attack could be imminent.

Ukraine will not "freeze" front lines, and will continue to defend it's people.

Russia's war on Ukraine set to push energy bills higher

With no end to the war in sight, it seems energy bills will continue to rise.

The boss of Octopus Energy has made clear that UK households cannot continue to carry the cost of the war.

Greg Jackson, boss of Octopus Energy, talked about the blow many UK households are set to experience in the Autumn as average energy bills are expected to reach an eye-watering £3,582 in October and £4,266 in January.

He said: “You can’t expect the energy customers, or indeed the retailers to carry the cost of a war.”

And when asked what the solution could be, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the government “could double the existing support package”.

Ukraine refuses to 'freeze' frontlines to appease Russians

President Zelensky has spoken against pausing military action on Ukraine's front lines.

The Ukrainian leader vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine, he told reporters: "We’ll get back Crimea by any means we deem right, without consulting other countries."

War in Ukraine has 'devastating' effects that will take 'years' to repair

The Red Cross has urged for Russia to cease it's attack on Ukraine, as the conflict reaches its six month mark.

AFP reported that the organisation said: "Even if the conflict were to end tomorrow, it will take years to repair the damage to cities and homes and the impact on families."

Maksym Dotsenko, head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, said in a virtual press briefing that this "will be the hardest winter" for many, not only Ukrainians but for those in neighbouring countries.

UN condemns 'show trial' of prisoners of war in Ukraine

Prisoners of war cannot undergo a fair trial says the United Nations.

The human rights department of the UN is concerned that the prisoners can't be tried for crimes as they should have immunity.

Russian forces have set up brutal cage like structures in Mairupol's philharmonic hall, in photos.

The trial is being labelled as "international" but the UN has spoken against it going ahead.

Football returns to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Premier League has returned, despite a vicious war raging on against the Russian invasion.

Tomorrow marks exactly six months since Putin launched his attack on the nation, and it is also Ukrainian Independence Day.

It will be a poignant day for all Ukrainians fighting for their independence from Russia.

Ukraine's Premier League was halted due to Russia's invasion, but has officially returned, just on a much more scaled back basis with no fans watching.

Ukraine war having ‘devastating knock-on effects’ says Red Cross

The Ukraine conflict is stretching the entire humanitarian system and could have lasting impacts on the ability of organisations to tackle emergencies worldwide, the Red Cross warned Tuesday.

The war, now six months old, has pushed people to “a critical breaking point,” said Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“The devastating knock-on effects are only growing as the conflict drags on, with rising food and fuel prices and worsening food crises,” he said in a statement.

The Red Cross, which now counts more than 100,000 local volunteers and staff in Ukraine and nearby countries, is continuing to scale up the humanitarian need.

The organisation warned that “even if the conflict were to end tomorrow, it will take years to repair the damage to cities and homes and the impact on families.”

Soaring inflation and shortages of essential products like fuel and food in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have left people struggling to afford basic supplies.

And needs will only grow as the weather chills in the weeks ahead.

“It will be the hardest winter,” Maksym Dotsenko, head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, said in a virtual press briefing.

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine — one of the world’s biggest grain exporters — has already contributed to a dire food shortage now confronting some of the poorest parts of the globe.

Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month.

Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal.

US embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can.

An alert on the Embassy’s website reads: “The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,”

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so,” the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

Zelensky vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened an international conference on Crimea on Tuesday by saying Kyiv would restore Ukrainian rule over the Russia-annexed region.

The hero leader told the Crimea Platform summit:"To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression. It is necessary to liberate Crimea.

"This will be the resuscitation of world law and order,."

'No mercy' for killers of Russian nationalist's daughter: Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday there can be "no mercy" for those behind a car bombing that killed the daughter of pro-Kremlin ultranationalist intellectual Alexander Dugin.

"The investigation will hopefully be completed soon. According to the results of this investigation, there can be no mercy for those who organised, ordered and carried out (the bombing)," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

EU ready to support Ukraine 'for the long term' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Tuesday that the EU's support for Ukraine as it struggles against Russia's invasion would continue "for the long term."

Six months after the conflict erupted, "Our determination has not changed and we are ready to maintain this effort for the long term," Macron said in a video address to participants in the Crimea Platform conference in Kyiv.

Boris Johnson says UK and allies 'must continue to support Ukraine'

Boris Johnson said the UK and allies must continue to support Ukraine in the face of the "hideous war" unleashed by Vladimir Putin.

In a video address to an international conference hosted by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister said: "We will never recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory.

"In the face of Putin's assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine."

Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Moscow on Tuesday of a powerful response if Russian forces carry out attacks on or around Ukraine's Independence Day.

Zelensky has warned that Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's Independence Day, which marks Ukraine's break from Soviet rule.

Asked at a news conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda about the possibility of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, he said there was a daily threat of attacks and Ukrainian intelligence was working with foreign intelligence.

"Russia does this all the time. Can they increase the number of these strikes? Yes, they can do it on (August) 23rd-24th," Zelensky said.

"What will Ukraine do if they hit Kyiv? The same as now. Because for me as president, and for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas, it is all the same. Ukrainians live there. (and) Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia."

He said the response would be the same for any Ukrainian city that comes under attack from Russia.

Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-installed separatists say

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a U.S.-made HIMARS artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman 'holding knife' at Russia celebration

Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered in the coastal town of Larnaca on Monday night. They were due to start a car convoy through the town.

She was being held on custody on suspicion of common assault, public drunkenness, possession of a weapon and of disrupting the peace, police spokesman Harris Hadjiyiasemis told the semi-official Cyprus news agency.

Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians live in Cyprus. On Saturday a small group of Russians gathered in the city of Limassol, waving flags and creating the "Z" symbol which has become synonymous with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.

The United States reinforced those concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying it has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraines civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already sensed a threat coming when he said in his daily address that we should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel.

The warnings come on the heels of Russia's claim that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for the car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.

Russia desperate for more to join army

Posts along most main road in Russia have loudspeakers attached.

The loudspeakers are typically used to play patriotic music during national holidays, but now it’s being used for a plea.

According to Will Vernon, writing for BBC, the speakers are blaring: “Two volunteer artillery battalions are being formed. We invite men from 18 to 60 years old to join.”

The message is reportedly being shown on all forms of media in the country in a bid to counteract the losses in the fight against Ukraine.

Asking one man in the street if he supports the recruitment, Vernon shared his answer: “Yes! If I were young I’d go, but I’m too old now. We should bomb them!”

Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine including military aid for the country invaded by Russia, the head of his office Pawel Szrot said on Tuesday.

"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense," Szrot told reporters.

Oleksandr Usyk dedicates his victory to Ukraine: ‘Putin is weak’

The Ukrainian boxer fought UK’s Anthony Joshua a few days ago.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian beat the 32-year-old Brit.

Talking about his victory and what it meant to him, Usyk said: “This fight was extremely important for my country, my team and for me. I boxed for the whole country and half of the world.”

Talking about Putin, the Ukrainian said: “Everything he shows is just to show that he’s strong, but he’s not. Otherwise he wouldn’t show how strong, how big he is. In reality, he is very weak.”