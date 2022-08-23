ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’

By Joseph Gamp
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XftF_0hS04QvI00

VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine.

Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events.

And now General SVR Telegram channel, an opposition source claiming to offering "insider" information that the Kremlin is reportedly "seeking to shut down", has now made fresh claims about his health.

It claims there is "despondency among Putin's senior entourage that he had privately raised the “extreme” option with top aides to give up newly invaded territories to Ukraine.

Putin’s leading officials are also said to be braced for a “sharp deterioration” in his medical condition.

The channel - which has long claimed Putin is suffering from cancer and other serious medical problems - said: "With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events."

Read our Ukraine-Russia blog below for the latest updates...

  • US to send more military aid to Ukraine
  • The package is reported to be worth around $3 million.
  • This will be the biggest aid package America has sent the Ukraine since the war began.
  • Weapons from US stocks will be sent to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Six months into the war in Ukraine, here is what we know

So far, Russia has claimed a staggering amount of Ukraine.

Russia has taken occupation of 22 per cent of Ukraine, which includes the Crimea.

Civilians living in Kyiv are fleeing the city, as they are scared an attack could be imminent.

Ukraine will not "freeze" front lines, and will continue to defend it's people.

  • Ukraine war against Russia live updates
  • Keep up to date with the war in Ukraine, as it reaches its six month point.
  • Updates are posted every 30 minutes.

Russia's war on Ukraine set to push energy bills higher

With no end to the war in sight, it seems energy bills will continue to rise.

The boss of Octopus Energy has made clear that UK households cannot continue to carry the cost of the war.

Greg Jackson, boss of Octopus Energy, talked about the blow many UK households are set to experience in the Autumn as average energy bills are expected to reach an eye-watering £3,582 in October and £4,266 in January.

He said: “You can’t expect the energy customers, or indeed the retailers to carry the cost of a war.”

And when asked what the solution could be, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the government “could double the existing support package”.

Ukraine refuses to 'freeze' frontlines to appease Russians

President Zelensky has spoken against pausing military action on Ukraine's front lines.

The Ukrainian leader vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine, he told reporters: "We’ll get back Crimea by any means we deem right, without consulting other countries."

War in Ukraine has 'devastating' effects that will take 'years' to repair

The Red Cross has urged for Russia to cease it's attack on Ukraine, as the conflict reaches its six month mark.

AFP reported that the organisation said: "Even if the conflict were to end tomorrow, it will take years to repair the damage to cities and homes and the impact on families."

Maksym Dotsenko, head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, said in a virtual press briefing that this "will be the hardest winter" for many, not only Ukrainians but for those in neighbouring countries.

UN condemns 'show trial' of prisoners of war in Ukraine

Prisoners of war cannot undergo a fair trial says the United Nations.

The human rights department of the UN is concerned that the prisoners can't be tried for crimes as they should have immunity.

Russian forces have set up brutal cage like structures in Mairupol's philharmonic hall, in photos.

The trial is being labelled as "international" but the UN has spoken against it going ahead.

Football returns to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Premier League has returned, despite a vicious war raging on against the Russian invasion.

Tomorrow marks exactly six months since Putin launched his attack on the nation, and it is also Ukrainian Independence Day.

It will be a poignant day for all Ukrainians fighting for their independence from Russia.

Ukraine's Premier League was halted due to Russia's invasion, but has officially returned, just on a much more scaled back basis with no fans watching.

Ukraine war having ‘devastating knock-on effects’ says Red Cross

The Ukraine conflict is stretching the entire humanitarian system and could have lasting impacts on the ability of organisations to tackle emergencies worldwide, the Red Cross warned Tuesday.

The war, now six months old, has pushed people to “a critical breaking point,” said Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“The devastating knock-on effects are only growing as the conflict drags on, with rising food and fuel prices and worsening food crises,” he said in a statement.

The Red Cross, which now counts more than 100,000 local volunteers and staff in Ukraine and nearby countries, is continuing to scale up the humanitarian need.

The organisation warned that “even if the conflict were to end tomorrow, it will take years to repair the damage to cities and homes and the impact on families.”

Soaring inflation and shortages of essential products like fuel and food in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have left people struggling to afford basic supplies.

And needs will only grow as the weather chills in the weeks ahead.

“It will be the hardest winter,” Maksym Dotsenko, head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, said in a virtual press briefing.

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine — one of the world’s biggest grain exporters — has already contributed to a dire food shortage now confronting some of the poorest parts of the globe.

Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is committed to Ukraine grain deal

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia is committed to a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine struck in Istanbul last month.

Writing on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is "entirely committed" to the deal.

US embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can.

An alert on the Embassy’s website reads: “The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,”

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so,” the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

Russia Ukraine war set to push energy bills higher

With no end to the war in sight, it seems energy bills will continue to rise.

The boss of Octopus Energy has made clear that UK households cannot continue to carry the cost of the war.

Greg Jackson, boss of Octopus Energy, talked about the blow many UK households are set to experience in the Autumn as average energy bills are expected to reach an eye-watering £3,582 in October and £4,266 in January.

He said: “You can’t expect the energy customers, or indeed the retailers to carry the cost of a war.”

And when asked what the solution could be, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the government “could double the existing support package”.

Zelensky vows to restore Ukrainian rule in Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened an international conference on Crimea on Tuesday by saying Kyiv would restore Ukrainian rule over the Russia-annexed region.

The hero leader told the Crimea Platform summit:"To overcome terror, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression. It is necessary to liberate Crimea.

"This will be the resuscitation of world law and order,."

'No mercy' for killers of Russian nationalist's daughter: Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday there can be "no mercy" for those behind a car bombing that killed the daughter of pro-Kremlin ultranationalist intellectual Alexander Dugin.

"The investigation will hopefully be completed soon. According to the results of this investigation, there can be no mercy for those who organised, ordered and carried out (the bombing)," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

EU ready to support Ukraine 'for the long term' says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Tuesday that the EU's support for Ukraine as it struggles against Russia's invasion would continue "for the long term."

Six months after the conflict erupted, "Our determination has not changed and we are ready to maintain this effort for the long term," Macron said in a video address to participants in the Crimea Platform conference in Kyiv.

Boris Johnson says UK and allies 'must continue to support Ukraine'

Boris Johnson said the UK and allies must continue to support Ukraine in the face of the "hideous war" unleashed by Vladimir Putin.

In a video address to an international conference hosted by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister said: "We will never recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory.

"In the face of Putin's assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine."

Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Moscow on Tuesday of a powerful response if Russian forces carry out attacks on or around Ukraine's Independence Day.

Zelensky has warned that Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's Independence Day, which marks Ukraine's break from Soviet rule.

Asked at a news conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda about the possibility of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, he said there was a daily threat of attacks and Ukrainian intelligence was working with foreign intelligence.

"Russia does this all the time. Can they increase the number of these strikes? Yes, they can do it on (August) 23rd-24th," Zelensky said.

"What will Ukraine do if they hit Kyiv? The same as now. Because for me as president, and for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas, it is all the same. Ukrainians live there. (and) Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia."

He said the response would be the same for any Ukrainian city that comes under attack from Russia.

Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-installed separatists say

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a U.S.-made HIMARS artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion

Ukraine war having 'devastating knock-on effects' says Red Cross

The Ukraine conflict is stretching the entire humanitarian system and could have lasting impacts on the ability of organisations to tackle emergencies worldwide, the Red Cross warned Tuesday.

The war, now six months old, has pushed people to "a critical breaking point," said Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"The devastating knock-on effects are only growing as the conflict drags on, with rising food and fuel prices and worsening food crises," he said in a statement.

The Red Cross, which now counts more than 100,000 local volunteers and staff in Ukraine and nearby countries, is continuing to scale up the humanitarian need.

The organisation warned that "even if the conflict were to end tomorrow, it will take years to repair the damage to cities and homes and the impact on families."

Soaring inflation and shortages of essential products like fuel and food in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have left people struggling to afford basic supplies.

And needs will only grow as the weather chills in the weeks ahead.

"It will be the hardest winter," Maksym Dotsenko, head of the Ukrainian Red Cross, said in a virtual press briefing.

Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine -- one of the world's biggest grain exporters -- has already contributed to a dire food shortage now confronting some of the poorest parts of the globe.

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman 'holding knife' at Russia celebration

Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday.

The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered in the coastal town of Larnaca on Monday night. They were due to start a car convoy through the town.

She was being held on custody on suspicion of common assault, public drunkenness, possession of a weapon and of disrupting the peace, police spokesman Harris Hadjiyiasemis told the semi-official Cyprus news agency.

Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians live in Cyprus. On Saturday a small group of Russians gathered in the city of Limassol, waving flags and creating the "Z" symbol which has become synonymous with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can.

An alert on the Embassy's website reads: "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,"

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce

On the eve of Ukraine's independence day and the half-year mark of Russia's invasion of its neighbor, there was increasing unease in the country on Tuesday that Moscow could be centering on specific government and civilian targets during the holiday.

The United States reinforced those concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying it has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraines civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already sensed a threat coming when he said in his daily address that we should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel.

The warnings come on the heels of Russia's claim that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for the car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend. Ukraine denied involvement.

Russia desperate for more to join army

Posts along most main road in Russia have loudspeakers attached.

The loudspeakers are typically used to play patriotic music during national holidays, but now it’s being used for a plea.

According to Will Vernon, writing for BBC, the speakers are blaring: “Two volunteer artillery battalions are being formed. We invite men from 18 to 60 years old to join.”

The message is reportedly being shown on all forms of media in the country in a bid to counteract the losses in the fight against Ukraine.

Asking one man in the street if he supports the recruitment, Vernon shared his answer: “Yes! If I were young I’d go, but I’m too old now. We should bomb them!”

Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv to discuss aid for Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to discuss further support for Ukraine including military aid for the country invaded by Russia, the head of his office Pawel Szrot said on Tuesday.

"The visit will include a meeting with president Zelenskiy and talks on military support and defence of Ukraine in the economic, humanitarian and political sense," Szrot told reporters.

Oleksandr Usyk dedicates his victory to Ukraine: ‘Putin is weak’

The Ukrainian boxer fought UK’s Anthony Joshua a few days ago.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian beat the 32-year-old Brit.

Talking about his victory and what it meant to him, Usyk said: “This fight was extremely important for my country, my team and for me. I boxed for the whole country and half of the world.”

Talking about Putin, the Ukrainian said: “Everything he shows is just to show that he’s strong, but he’s not. Otherwise he wouldn’t show how strong, how big he is. In reality, he is very weak.”

Comments / 320

Milton Jones
5d ago

I'm tired of supporting Ukraine, we definitely need to get out of that situation, we can't even get our own government to help us out here in the United States, sad,sad,sad

Reply(86)
123
Psyops Inc
5d ago

Putin was supposed to have perished months ago according to this same source.Unbelievable how people continue to swallow the lies of the media.

Reply(16)
63
Julie E
5d ago

For some reason I just don’t believe he’s chronically ill. It’s my gut feeling telling me that. 🤷🏻‍♀️ He always looks too healthy to be ill. Maybe he’s mentally ill, but I doubt if he’s near his deathbed. 🙄

Reply
29
Related
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Francesco Rocca
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#United Russia#Government Of Ukraine#United Nations#Russian#Kremlin#Reuters
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
MILITARY
CBS News

Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva hit with new round of U.S. sanctions

A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin's longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy