Ashe County, NC

Ashe County arrest reports

By Compiled by Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

The following information was provided by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 15

Deanna L. Combs, 31, of Lansing, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Combs was released on Aug. 15 under a $1,000 secured bond.

William C. Eller, 27, of Sparta, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Eller was released on Aug. 18 under a $5,000 secured bond.

Aug. 16

David A. Stanley, 32, of Lansing, was charged with driving while impaired. Stanley was released on Aug. 16 on a written promise to appear.

Aug. 17

Cody W. Blevins, 23, of Laurel Springs, was charged with driving while impaired. Blevins was released on Aug. 17 on a written promise to appear.

Doris M. Carpenter, 40, of Lansing, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carpenter was released on Aug. 18 under a $2,000 secured bond.

Tommy A. Combs, 51, of Lansing, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order and two counts of probation violation. Combs is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $23,000 secured bond.

Arnaldo P. Delgado, 33, of Hialeah, Fla., was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Delgado was released on Aug. 19 under a $7,500 secured bond.

Nathan S. Ellis, 33, of West Jefferson, was charged with not paying child support. Ellis was released on Aug. 17 under a $450 cash bond.

Aug. 18

Dillard Lewis, 75, of White Top, Va., was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was released on Aug. 18 under a $1,500 secured bond.

Aug. 19

Joshua D. Main, 34, of Lansing, was charged with a post release violation. Maine is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center without bond.

Aug. 20

Wade A. Carpenter, 78, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container. Carpenter was released on Aug. 20 on a written promise to appear.

Robert L. Gidney, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Gidney was released on Aug. 20 on a written promise to appear.

Lance J. Mahala, 23, of Todd, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer, driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation. Mahala is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $61,000 secured bond.

Dwana J. Murphy, 38, of West Jefferson, was charged with driving while impaired. Murphy was released on Aug. 20 on a written promise to appear.

Aug. 21

James S. Bledsoe, 53, of Todd, was charged with not paying child support. Bledsoe is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $3,000 cash bond.

Chad S. Weddle, 48, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. Weddle is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Aug. 22

Wilmer O. Lopez, 42, of Jefferson, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI control substance. Lopez was released on Aug. 22 under a $1,000 secured bond.

William K. Moore, 24, of Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation. Moore is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

Aug. 23

Chase R. Church, 19, of Fleetwood, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Church was released on Aug. 23 on a written promise to appear.

