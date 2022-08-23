Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minnesota State Patrol: Alcohol involved in fiery crash in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday for the crash on County Road 101 at Highway 169 in Shakopee. According to troopers, a 2016 Buick was on the ramp from County Road 101 to get on southbound 169 when it went off the road and rolled multiple times.
Sheriff: At least 1 person killed in Andover crash
ANDOVER, Minn. – At least one person is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in the north metro.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it happened near Bunker Lake Road Northwest and Butternut Street Northwest.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
fox9.com
Man suffers serious burns after explosion at Crystal, Minn. home
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in Crystal, Minnesota. Police responded to the explosion shortly after noon on Perry Avenue North near 58th Street North, police report. At the scene, officers found...
fox9.com
Car catches fire after crash in Shakopee
Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in Shakopee that left one young woman seriously hurt. Story: https://bit.ly/3dRJba4.
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
boreal.org
One dead after being hit by Amtrak train near Minnesota's Clear Lake
The stopping of an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker, Minnesota Friday also caused delays for this freight train. Photo: Sky 11. A man died Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train between Clear Lake and Becker. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, the man was...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
Magic 95.1
Minnesota man killed in I-57 crash
ANNA, Ill. (WJPF) – A Minneapolis man was killed Wednesday in two vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Union County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened near Anna in the northbound lanes when a disabled tractor trailer, partially blocking the right lane, was rear-ended by a second tractor trailer.
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Newport
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman died Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in the east metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on northbound Highway 61 in Newport, which is across the Mississippi River from South St. Paul.Investigators say the Harley Davidson motorcycle veered off road while exiting onto the Interstate 494 ramp. The driver, 41-year-old Brandon Mitchell Mckeon of Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the bike and it rolled. The crash left Mckeon and his passenger, 41-year-old Kecia Lynn Mckeon, also of Inver Grove Heights, dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.The ramp to Interstate 494 was closed for hours after the crash, which caused minor backups in the area. The crash is under investigation. It's yet unclear if alcohol was a factor.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota bus driver arrested for drunken driving
CARLTON, Minn. – A charter bus driver is facing charges after he was arrested for driving drunk with 35 students aboard in northeastern Minnesota. 49-year-old Patrick Bullard of Cannon Falls is charged with DWI and drinking from an open bottle. State troopers responded Sunday morning to complaints that the...
Minneapolis police warn of increase in carjackings in Phillips, Ventura Village neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are warning residents on the city's south side of an increase in robberies and carjackings in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods. The Minneapolis Police Department issued a letter to residents Friday saying that there have been increases in crime in these areas, noting that suspects have been armed and targeting victims who are sitting in their cars, approaching their cars, or on their phones. The crimes typically happen between in the late afternoon and early evening hours, leaving victims without their cars, and, in some cases, without wallets, keys and passwords as well. According to the...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Hennepin, Ramsey among Minnesota counties under Tornado Watch
MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more inclement weather is possible Sunday. It's a NEXT Weather Alert day due to the severe threat. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
Man With Rifle Arrested at Mall of America
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - There has been another incident involving a gun at the Mall of America. The Bloomington Police Department issued a news release this afternoon concerning an armed robbery inside the huge shopping complex. It indicates officers were called to the property after being contacted by mall security about a report of a man carrying a rifle.
Woman found dead following North St. Paul apartment fire
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A death investigation is underway in North St. Paul following an apartment fire Thursday evening.According to police, emergency crews responded at around 6:30 p.m. to the report of a fire on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. The body of a deceased woman was found inside the apartment. Jean Cofield who lives in a basement unit said it was a long night for everyone evacuated. She said she was finally able to get back into her unit Friday morning."Fire alarms were going off so I went out in the hallway and I had seen the fire...
