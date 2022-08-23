Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: Sheldon looks to be the team to beat in new Special District 1

Read full article on original website
Oregon Class 5A football 2022 season preview: Defending state champion Silverton is the team to beat in the Mid-Willamette Conference
The Silverton Foxes’ 26-20 win over Thurston in the Class 5A championship game gave the Foxes their first state title since 1991. Now that the Foxes have taken a bite of the championship apple, they like the taste and are looking to repeat. First, they must navigate the Mid-Willamette Conference where teams such as Corvallis, West Albany, South Albany and Lebanon loom.
Oregon State Beavers vs Boise State Broncos football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State kicks off the 2022 football season Saturday when the Beavers play host to Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. OSU is looking to win its first season opener since 2015. Here is a first look at the Broncos:. Boise State at Oregon State. When: 7:30 p.m....
Oregon State football: 5 bold predictions for the 2022 season
Five bold, and perhaps misguided, predictions about Oregon State and its upcoming 2022 football season:. 1. This is Oregon State’s best defense in a decade. Oregon State hasn’t finished among the Pac-12′s top six in defense since 2014, and top three since 2012. That changes in 2022, as the Beavers are among the conference’s top half in total defense. There is talent and experience throughout the defensive roster. The return of John McCartan, addition of Andrew Chatfield and improvement of Cory Stover significantly upgrades OSU’s pass rush. The secondary is terrific (more on that below). Inside linebacker Omar Speights has a chance at first-team all-conference honors, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is emerging. All that appears to be missing is a dominant defensive tackle. Which is a big deal. But the Beavers are good enough up front to hold their own. The move to promote Trent Bray to defensive coordinator, while not fully tested on game day, seems to fit the personnel. OSU will be good enough against the run, and better against the pass. What upgrades this defense are takeaways. If the Beavers can average two takeaways a game, a winning record is on the horizon.
Oregon State football: Wait until Monday for starting QB announcement, Alton Julian getting closer to action
Oregon State made the official transition from preseason camp to Boise State game week practices Friday. That’s the extent of the clarity, as coach Jonathan Smith decided to wait a few more days to reveal starters for the Sept. 3 opener against the Broncos at Reser Stadium. In no...
Oregon State nabs commitment from linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who picks Beavers over USC, Utah, Cal
Isaiah Chisom, a hard-hitting 3-star California high school linebacker, made a verbal commitment Saturday to Oregon State. Chisom, who had nearly two dozen FBS offers, picked the Beavers over a finals list of USC, Utah, California and Fresno State. Chisom is the 16th commitment for Oregon State’s 2023 class. The...
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September
Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/27/22)
With the top spot in the NWSL standings on the line, the Portland Thorns host San Diego Wave FC on Saturday. This match begins live from Providence Park on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on Fox 12 Plus. • You can also...
Readers respond: Lan Su Garden an oasis
If there is any treasure remaining in the heart of downtown Portland, it is Lan Su Chinese Garden, keeping its ancient oeuvre together in Old Town for 22 years now, a breathtakingly beautiful and calm square-block botanical oasis in the middle of all the humanity that surrounds it. Every year, I buy a family membership that allows me to drop in with a guest at no charge. I was last there on Aug. 17 with a 16-year-old grandchild. Our grandchild stays with us for a week every summer, arriving each year from home in Idaho with the same to-do and must-see list. In addition to eating at favorite restaurants and Northwest 23rd carousing, there’s no stay complete without spending time with a favorite cousin, a stop at Powell’s and buying school shoes at Doc Martens. On the annual list as well is a walk up to the Stone House in Forest Park on a sunny morning, followed by a cooling-off hour at Lan Su to watch the koi being fed near a stone bridge over a part of the garden’s 8,000-square-foot lake. We found the water lilies in August in full bloom and the tea, as usual, refreshing. No iPhones allowed – connection and calm is what Lan Su has to offer, rare ingredients in Oregon’s largest city and one that must not be abandoned to be appreciated.
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
Portland Saturday forecast predicts coolest day since early July
The high temperature in the Portland area is expected to top out at about 73 degrees on Saturday, the lowest high recorded since early July, the National Weather Service says. With highs in the past month reaching as high as 102 degrees and topping 90 degrees eight times, the low 70s heat should provide respite, especially for those looking to exercise outdoors.
Where does Portland Public Schools use weedkiller Roundup?
The controversial weedkiller glyphosate is the most frequently sprayed herbicide on Portland Public Schools properties, a review of public records from the past three school years shows. The district sprayed glyphosate -- often sold under the brand names Roundup or Ranger Pro -- at about 20% of its elementary and...
Portland weather mixes August sun and fall temperatures; high of 78
Keep the pumpkin spice lattes out of view. It’s still August, after all. But maybe grab a light coat Sunday, when high temperatures may reach only 78 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts mild temperatures for the last Sunday in August, but hot temperatures will return for the start of the school year.
Friday’s high temp takes a nosedive under cloudy Portland skies
Portland’s daytime high temps will plummet nearly 15 degrees Friday from Thursday’s warm day as a weather system drops down from the Gulf of Alaska bringing rain to the coast, and even a slight chance of drizzle to the metro area. The National Weather Service is watching clouds...
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Video of Oregon state Rep. James Hieb’s arrest released by Clackamas County sheriff
Video footage released Friday shows a combative state Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, slurring his words and at one point saying “just (expletive) arrest me!” after deputies placed him in handcuffs at the Clackamas County Fair when someone reported him smoking a cigarette. Hieb can be seen on the...
Zucchini start that wasn’t yields mystery squash. What could it be?
Gardening season is moving along and, you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
Car crash in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead
A vehicle hit a tree in Southeast Portland early Saturday, leaving one person dead, Portland Police Bureau officials said. Officers responded at 5:39 a.m. to reports of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue. They found a vehicle had hit a tree and also found a person outside the vehicle who was dead, officials said in a press release.
Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up
I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
‘A huge boom’ explodes a food cart in downtown Portland pod
An explosion early Sunday destroyed at least one food cart and shattered windows at nearby buildings at the intersection of Southwest Fifth Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. But no one appears to have been injured, Portland police said in a news release. And Katia Minor, a spokesperson for Portland Fire & Rescue, said Sunday afternoon that police weren’t investigating the explosion as a crime. Instead, a propane tank appears to have been the source, Minor said.
