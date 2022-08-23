ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal in Youri Tielemans transfer boost with Leicester ‘set to slash £38m asking price and accept sale’

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

LEICESTER are set to slash their £38million asking price for Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

Tielemans, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1PNl_0hS03FQK00
Leicester are expected to lower their asking price for Youri Tielemans Credit: Getty

He has less than one year remaining on his current deal, so the Foxes are expected to cash in on him while they still can.

And, according to Dutch outlet Het Nieuwsblad, as per Sport Witness, Leicester will now demand a smaller fee to get a deal done.

Club chiefs had been eager to earn £38m from the sale, however, many potential suitors deemed the fee unrealistic.

Tielemans is now expected to be sold for as little as £20m.

Last week, Brendan Rodgers hinted that the midfielder had become distracted by the prospect of a transfer.

He left Tielemans out of Leicester's starting line-up ahead of the club's 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

He claimed that the Belgian was "not in the right mindset" to play.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a potential swoop for the midfielder including Manchester United and Liverpool.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But, Arsenal are claimed to be winning the transfer race.

The Gunners have reportedly been working on a deal for Tielemans over the past year, but no official offer has been made yet.

Mikel Arteta may be tempted to pull the trigger on a bid if the Belgian is available for a cut-price fee.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Slash
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#The King Power Stadium#Dutch#Belgian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prefers Chelsea transfer over Man Utd as ex-Arsenal star wants to play Champions League

FORMER Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United if he were to return to the Premier League, according to reports. The 33-year-old is expected to leave Barcelona before the transfer window shuts next week. Chelsea recently identified him as a priority transfer target following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Aston Villa 0 West Ham 1: Steven Gerrard’s side booed off as Hammers get first win and goal of season as Fornals nets

PABLO FORNALS finally provided lift-off for West Ham's Premier League season - after a countdown which lasted an agonising 344 minutes!. It wasn't the greatest goal the little Spaniard has scored for the Hammers and it's unlikely to be the best he will bag this season - but it was West Ham's first goal of the season after drawing a blank in their first three games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy