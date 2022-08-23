Arsenal in Youri Tielemans transfer boost with Leicester ‘set to slash £38m asking price and accept sale’

LEICESTER are set to slash their £38million asking price for Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

Tielemans, 25, has been heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

Leicester are expected to lower their asking price for Youri Tielemans Credit: Getty

He has less than one year remaining on his current deal, so the Foxes are expected to cash in on him while they still can.

And, according to Dutch outlet Het Nieuwsblad, as per Sport Witness, Leicester will now demand a smaller fee to get a deal done.

Club chiefs had been eager to earn £38m from the sale, however, many potential suitors deemed the fee unrealistic.

Tielemans is now expected to be sold for as little as £20m.

Last week, Brendan Rodgers hinted that the midfielder had become distracted by the prospect of a transfer.

He left Tielemans out of Leicester's starting line-up ahead of the club's 2-1 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

He claimed that the Belgian was "not in the right mindset" to play.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a potential swoop for the midfielder including Manchester United and Liverpool.

But, Arsenal are claimed to be winning the transfer race.

The Gunners have reportedly been working on a deal for Tielemans over the past year, but no official offer has been made yet.

Mikel Arteta may be tempted to pull the trigger on a bid if the Belgian is available for a cut-price fee.