Winston-salem, NC

Winston-salem, NC
Education
wfmynews2.com

Two men crash car after armed robbery at High Point store

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Store employees told officers that a man wearing a mask came inside the store, pulled a knife out and stole money. The man left in a small, silver car with another man.
HIGH POINT, NC

