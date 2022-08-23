ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent

(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn't pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire

LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP's Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
MICHIGAN STATE
1440 WROK

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

How volunteers are helping Missouri test lakes for toxic algae

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Living on Lake Wawasee in northern Indiana, Cindy Peterson remembers it was once a sparkling clean lake. Now she's worried her grandchildren won't be able to enjoy it as they get older. "We're seeing more and more of the weeds," she said. "The algae blooms."...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
starvedrock.media

Unemployment Picture Improves Across Illinois

The unemployment rate decreased across Illinois in July. That's according to preliminary data released this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Unemployment rates take into account people who are actively looking for work while they're unemployed. The regions with the most...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 breeds in Illinois

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois. Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, "Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that's up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that's up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64."
ILLINOIS STATE

