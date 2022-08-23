ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardinsburg, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

TARC headquarters become more energy efficient with new solar panels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC is looking to make its headquarters on Broadway more energy efficient. The agency has replaced a smaller solar array on the roof-with a much larger system. The $122,000 array was installed by Lexington-based Solar Energy Solutions. SES has also partnered with Metro government on a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Korean EV battery supplier to bring 93 high-wage jobs to Elizabethtown

A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. A South Korea-based technology firm is the third battery industry supplier to announce plans to set up shop in Kentucky near two major electric vehicle battery plants. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

LMDC is looking for candidates to fill officer and civilian positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's jail is now offering two new hiring incentives in hopes of expanding its staff. Looking to fill both officer and civilian positions, Louisville Metro Corrections held a hiring event Saturday at their training center. LMDC has created several new positions to be staffed by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Hardinsburg, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
Louisville, KY
Business
WLKY.com

Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WLKY.com

All 120 of Kentucky's counties represented at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 700,000 square feet of indoor space at the Kentucky State Fair is dedicated to exhibits. South Wing A, B and C are filled with booths promoting organizations, businesses and counties. All 12o of Kentucky's counties are represented with elements showing off what makes the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?

While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Business First#Field Machining Division#Breckinridge C
wdrb.com

Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Louisville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Louisville/Jefferson County from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UNCF hosts annual luncheon at Galt House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of the United Negro College Fund hosted its annual luncheon Friday at the Galt House. The event brought together business, civic and education leaders. The UNCF raises money to provide scholarships to minority students. "I love any program that provides financial assisted, kids...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy