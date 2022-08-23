A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO