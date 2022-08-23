ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Truck convoy raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hundred's turned out to support the South Carolina Special Olympics. 14years, ago the South Carolina Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, had only five trucks. Today, more than 150 showed up to support the cause. The truck convoy is more than just cool trucks and loud...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
ECONOMY
wach.com

'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University

A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Smith honored in Vermont as No. 4 Gamecocks earn another shutout

BURLINGTON, VT (WACH) -- In a return home for Head Coach Shelley Smith, No. 4 South Carolina Women's Soccer earned yet another shutout in a 2-0 win at Vermont. Goals from Cam Dixon and Samantha Chang proved the difference as the defense has yet to give up a goal this season through four matches now.
BURLINGTON, VT
wfmynews2.com

17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
wach.com

Main Street Latin Fest showcases Columbia's Latin community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The annual Main Street Latin Festival returns to Main Street to celebrate Latin culture in the Midlands. The festival has become an annual event since 2003. . The event has been endorsed by the City of Columbia with the goal of bringing together diverse groups...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia

A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
COLUMBIA, SC

