wach.com
Retired Brig. Gen. presented with Veteran Woman Monument at Claflin University
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — History was made at Claflin University when the very first Veteran Women Monument was placed at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The monument is a tribute to Claflin’s women alumnae who served in the military. Friday, a very special and deserving veteran...
wach.com
Truck convoy raises funds for Special Olympics South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Hundred's turned out to support the South Carolina Special Olympics. 14years, ago the South Carolina Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, had only five trucks. Today, more than 150 showed up to support the cause. The truck convoy is more than just cool trucks and loud...
News19 WLTX
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
wach.com
'Teachers and staff are not okay': SC coalition releases safety agenda addressing violence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Several coalitions are coming together urging state education leaders and lawmakers to get ahead of major threats to school safety. Patrick Kelly, a Midlands high school teacher, joined school psychologists and pediatricians Friday in releasing their 2022/2023 school safety agenda backed by the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools.
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
The University of South Carolina changing its mascot’s name over rooster care dispute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WGHP) — The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are changing the name of their longtime live mascot. The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird’s former and current owners. The dispute was covered in detail by The Post […]
wach.com
Army investigating private that collapsed during physical training at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The United States Army is investigating the death of 17-year-old private Alyssa Cahoon. Cahoon died Thursday, August 25, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson EMS to an off-post hospital after collapsing during physical training on Sunday, August 20.
communitytimessc.com
1 Dead Following Shooting Near SC State University
A Midlands woman was killed in a Sunday night shooting that caused South Carolina State University to temporarily close its campus. Safiya Daniels, a 27-year-old Irmo resident, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Buckley Street in Orangeburg, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday in a news release. That’s 486 feet from the S.C. State campus. Daniels was taken to Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she died, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday.
wach.com
Smith honored in Vermont as No. 4 Gamecocks earn another shutout
BURLINGTON, VT (WACH) -- In a return home for Head Coach Shelley Smith, No. 4 South Carolina Women's Soccer earned yet another shutout in a 2-0 win at Vermont. Goals from Cam Dixon and Samantha Chang proved the difference as the defense has yet to give up a goal this season through four matches now.
wfmynews2.com
17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
wach.com
Main Street Latin Fest showcases Columbia's Latin community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The annual Main Street Latin Festival returns to Main Street to celebrate Latin culture in the Midlands. The festival has become an annual event since 2003. . The event has been endorsed by the City of Columbia with the goal of bringing together diverse groups...
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
coladaily.com
Slim Chickens is open for business in Columbia
A Garners Ferry Road shopping center is now home to a business known for ‘fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting.’ Slim Chickens is scheduled to open Tuesday, with a special “Friends and Family” event planned this weekend for invited guests. Based...
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
wach.com
Gamecocks Announce Non-Conference Women's Basketball Schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the 2022-23 season, reigning National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball will play a total of 13 games against teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including four among the 13-game non-conference schedule head coach Dawn Staley announced today. Seven non-conference teams will visit Colonial Life Arena beginning with the regular-season opener against NCAA Tournament participant BYU on Mon., Nov. 7.
