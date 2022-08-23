Sunday bird hikes return to Fort Caroline National Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Preserve is a Jacksonville-based national park that provides thousands of acres of stopover habitat for birds as they migrate through the area. During fall and spring migration, birds from around the world make Timucuan Preserve their temporary home.

To celebrate, Timucuan Preserve is partnering with the Duval Audubon Society to host monthly bird hikes at Fort Caroline National Memorial from September through March 2023.

STORY: Election Day: What to know and how to vote in Florida

All hikes begin promptly at 10 a.m. and are free and open to the public. The Preserve asks guests to arrive at least 15 minutes early to check in with park staff. Closed-toed shoes are required. Binoculars, water, sunscreen and bug spray are highly recommended.

The Timucuan Preserve’s partner Duval Audubon Society is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society and services Clay, Duval and Nassau counties in Northeast Florida. The society hosts monthly informational meetings throughout the year and also offers field trips, special events, volunteer opportunities and other activities. Check out its website at http://www.duvalaudubon.org/ for more information.

Bird Hike Dates:

Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Fort Caroline National Memorial is located at 12713 Fort Caroline Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32225. Contact Ranger Cicely with questions at 904-641-7155.

©2022 Cox Media Group