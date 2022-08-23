Five bold, and perhaps misguided, predictions about Oregon State and its upcoming 2022 football season:. 1. This is Oregon State’s best defense in a decade. Oregon State hasn’t finished among the Pac-12′s top six in defense since 2014, and top three since 2012. That changes in 2022, as the Beavers are among the conference’s top half in total defense. There is talent and experience throughout the defensive roster. The return of John McCartan, addition of Andrew Chatfield and improvement of Cory Stover significantly upgrades OSU’s pass rush. The secondary is terrific (more on that below). Inside linebacker Omar Speights has a chance at first-team all-conference honors, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is emerging. All that appears to be missing is a dominant defensive tackle. Which is a big deal. But the Beavers are good enough up front to hold their own. The move to promote Trent Bray to defensive coordinator, while not fully tested on game day, seems to fit the personnel. OSU will be good enough against the run, and better against the pass. What upgrades this defense are takeaways. If the Beavers can average two takeaways a game, a winning record is on the horizon.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO