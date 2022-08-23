Read full article on original website
Freshman cornerback Khamari Terrell turning heads quickly with Oregon Ducks
One of Oregon’s true freshmen who’s turned heads during fall camp is defensive back Khamari Terrell. Oregon coach Dan Lanning praised Terrell, a former four-star recruit, after the first week of practice for spending extra time in the film room and later for a big hit in last week’s scrimmage.
Bryan Addison ‘a shining light’ in Oregon Ducks secondary
Bryan Addison was a situational player for Oregon last season and could be a starting safety for the Ducks this fall. Addison, a fifth-year junior, has worked extensively with the first-team defense during fall camp and had multiple interceptions over the past three weeks of practice. Whatever the 6-foot-5, 195-pound...
Oregon Ducks projected depth chart to open 2022 season
The Oregon Ducks are through fall camp and have begun preparations for the season opener against Georgia. The Oregonian/OregonLive will project the team’s depth chart each week leading up to the season. Injuries and other absences will be noted and updated. Here is the projected Oregon depth chart as...
5 questions for Oregon Ducks fall camp revisited
Oregon has begun preparing for the season opener against Georgia. With fall camp over we’re taking a look back at the five questions we posed entering fall camp and where things stands. 1) Does Bo Nix pull away at QB?
How Oregon transfers, former signees fared in Week 0
Tracking how former Oregon Ducks players and signees performed during Week 0 of the 2022 season:. Trey Benson, RB Florida State: 11 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 47-7 win over Duquesne. Mycah Pittman, WR Florida State: 4 catches for 44 yards and a 7-yard punt return...
5 Oregon players who gained, lost most in fall camp 2022
Oregon has ended the camp portion of preseason practice and shifted to preparing for the season opener against Georgia. The winners of some of the battles for starting jobs will be formally announced Monday and there was some movement on the depth chart. Here are 5 Oregon players who gained...
Oregon State Beavers vs Boise State Broncos football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
Oregon State kicks off the 2022 football season Saturday when the Beavers play host to Boise State at 7:30 p.m. in Reser Stadium. OSU is looking to win its first season opener since 2015. Here is a first look at the Broncos:. Boise State at Oregon State. When: 7:30 p.m....
Oregon Ducks are 3-score underdogs against Georgia Bulldogs
Game week has officially arrived and Oregon remains a three-score underdog against Georgia. The No. 11 Ducks are 17.5-point underdogs against the No. 3 Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Sept. 3 (12:30 p.m. PT, ABC) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to VegasInsider.com. The line opened with a 14.5-point...
Oregon State football: 5 bold predictions for the 2022 season
Five bold, and perhaps misguided, predictions about Oregon State and its upcoming 2022 football season:. 1. This is Oregon State’s best defense in a decade. Oregon State hasn’t finished among the Pac-12′s top six in defense since 2014, and top three since 2012. That changes in 2022, as the Beavers are among the conference’s top half in total defense. There is talent and experience throughout the defensive roster. The return of John McCartan, addition of Andrew Chatfield and improvement of Cory Stover significantly upgrades OSU’s pass rush. The secondary is terrific (more on that below). Inside linebacker Omar Speights has a chance at first-team all-conference honors, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is emerging. All that appears to be missing is a dominant defensive tackle. Which is a big deal. But the Beavers are good enough up front to hold their own. The move to promote Trent Bray to defensive coordinator, while not fully tested on game day, seems to fit the personnel. OSU will be good enough against the run, and better against the pass. What upgrades this defense are takeaways. If the Beavers can average two takeaways a game, a winning record is on the horizon.
Oregon State nabs commitment from linebacker Isaiah Chisom, who picks Beavers over USC, Utah, Cal
Isaiah Chisom, a hard-hitting 3-star California high school linebacker, made a verbal commitment Saturday to Oregon State. Chisom, who had nearly two dozen FBS offers, picked the Beavers over a finals list of USC, Utah, California and Fresno State. Chisom is the 16th commitment for Oregon State’s 2023 class. The...
Oregon State football: Wait until Monday for starting QB announcement, Alton Julian getting closer to action
Oregon State made the official transition from preseason camp to Boise State game week practices Friday. That’s the extent of the clarity, as coach Jonathan Smith decided to wait a few more days to reveal starters for the Sept. 3 opener against the Broncos at Reser Stadium. In no...
Zucchini start that wasn’t yields mystery squash. What could it be?
Gardening season is moving along and, you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
