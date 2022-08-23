Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)
Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
Corrie Discussion Friday August 26th 8pm : Double Trouble
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie in a hotel bar and take part in the Mr & Mrs Quiz. They fail to answer the questions correctly, but when Aadi reveals that they belong together, Ellie reckons the readers are going to love them.
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?
Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
HBO Releases ‘House Of The Dragon’ Opening Credits, Keeps ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theme Song
After the premiere of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, HBO has now released the House of the Dragon opening credits as the second episode of the fantasy drama aired. Viewers will be familiar with the theme song used for the opening sequence of House of the Dragon was it was the same tune that played throughout the Game of Thrones 8-season run. ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt...
Modern Soaps: adult stories for children, childish stories for adults?
Scanning across the 'big three', it seems to me that modern soaps increasingly give what we would consider to be 'adult' storylines to their young teenage cast, while the 'adult' cast prance around like idiots acting out childish drivel. Younger cast members are old before their time, while older characters...
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
Sandman cat episode boss explains surprise cameo
The Sandman's bonus episode Dream of a Thousand Cats surprised viewers with its mere existence since no one knew an extra episode was dropping. But a cameo in the animated episode delighted and surprised viewers even more. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book series the...
Sandman cat episode boss explains David Tennant and Sandra Oh casting
The Sandman on Netflix season 1 spoilers. The Sandman director Hisko Hulsing has explained how David Tennant and Sandra Oh joined the cat episode. The duo are part of an incredible voice cast for a two-parter bonus episode in season 1, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', where some of the feline friends Morpheus has made share their stories about him.
ED: Quick, have a guess before.........
.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
Gotham knights release date changed
I have preordered the new gotham knights game for my ps5 . The game was originally due out on the 25th of October but the relase date has recently been changed to October the 21st . It is still showing up as to be downloaded after the new release date . And in the ps store it is also still saying the 25th. I have no experience in preordering a game digitally. Can anyone explain if the date will change. Thank you .
EastEnders to introduce a face from Sam Mitchell's past
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed plans for Sam Mitchell to get a blast from the past this autumn. Sam returned to the show in April and has shaken up life in Walford with her attempts to prove that she's a true Mitchell. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media...
Eminem & Snoop Dogg Reunite At VMAs For Metaverse Performance 6 Months After Super Bowl
Two rap icons in one award show! Eminem and Snoop Dogg gave an innovative award show performance of their latest single “From the D 2 The LBC” at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 28. The iconic rappers ushered in the “Best Metaverse Performance” award with a jaw-dropping performance, complete with a fully animated performance with the rapper’s avatars rocking the stage before the real thing rapped for the crowd, just months after they rocked the Super Bowl halftime show together.
Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...
When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
EE - How Do You Rate Chris Clenshaw so far?
I think EE is back on track, it's not there yet but CC is making all the right noises. Same initials as the other CC. Good spot. Seems more positive and impressed he hasn't made promises he can't keep. Best to do the big interview when the team are ready.
Avril Lavigne Revives ‘Let Go’-Era Y2K Goth Trends in Versace Cargo Pants, Corset Top & Combat Boots on MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Avril Lavigne proved the ultimate fashion statement is referencing oneself, which she did at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. The singer is nominated for this year’s Best Alternative Video for her video “Love It When You Hate Me,” which features singer Blackbear. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night with fiancé Mod Sun, the “Bois Lie” singer posed in an all-black Versace outfit. In a reference to her debut album “Let Go” — which turned 20 years old this spring — Lavigne opted for a pair of large cargo pants, similar to...
Harry Styles fails to attend MTV VMAs due to Madison Square Garden gig
Harry Styles failed to attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards due to a clashing Love On Tour show at the famous Madison Square Garden venue in New York.The 28-year-old singer, who won the Album of the Year award for Harry’s House, made a virtual appearance at the star-studded ceremony to thank his fans.“I obviously wouldn’t be holding this if it wasn’t for you,” Styles said in his acceptance speech. “I’m sorry I can’t be there with you tonight. I’m about to go on stage just down the road.”The VMAs are taking place in nearby New Jersey. “Hope you’re having...
J Balvin Suits Up With Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer in Sky-High Heels & Drop-Waist Dress at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin took on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet tonight in New Jersey as a couple, the pair showing out in complementary black and white outfits. Ferrer wore a dramatic lengthy halter-style gown fitted with a layered gold chain belt that brought the drop-waist of the garment inwards, shaping the piece further. The dress featured disconnected sleeves and a shiny skirt that jutted out from the long corset-style midsection, creating impressive volume. Mirroring the chain detailing in her accessories, the former Miss Argentina 2014 donned statement gold rings, a bracelet, and a large necklace that brought the...
Strictly Come Dancing couple Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton expecting their first child
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together. The presenter shared the news on her Instagram page with a sweet polaroid picture of her cradling her bump. "Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby," she excitedly...
Do you think that Adam Woodyatt will ever return to EastEnders?
He was originally said to be on a break however the more time that passes, the more that break becomes permenant. I honestly didn’t think he’d ever leave and that we would see him wheeled around Albert Square in years to come with a bag attached. I’m genuinely...
