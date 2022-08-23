ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

One killed in early morning crash in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a two car crash in Trussville on August 28. Police say the crash happened on Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive around 7:20 a.m. Although not identified, police say the victim was...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aed#Fireball#Accident#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross Certificate
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Safe House of Shelby County needs funding

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. In 2021, Safe House of Shelby County served 380 citizens from Shelby County. 106 citizens were housed in their emergency shelter. In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigate homicide in Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened on August 28, 2022. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. So far, no word on what led to this homicide. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Child injured in Gadsden dog attack, 1 dog still on the loose

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Gadsden Tuesday night. According to the Gadsden Police Department, a 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the attack which took place just after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Grant Street. The severity of the […]
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
CBS 42

Southside Police Department investigating several car break-ins

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is investigating a report of several car break-ins and theft in the area. According to SPD, officers arrived to Phil Street around 4:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers then located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. Callers say they observed several men […]
Calhoun Journal

NAF Auction and Sale Event at the Anniston Army Depot

Anniston, AL – A sealed bid auction and sale will be held at Anniston Army Depot, Saturday, August 27. The auction and sale will be open to the public and the hours of the event are 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. See the flyer below for more details. For questions, contact Shea Gunnoe at 256-741-5663. *Current […]
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash

A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
2urbangirls.com

Watering grass causes police intervention

ALABAMA – An Alabama police department is under scrutiny for arresting a Black pastor for watering his neighbors grass while they were away. Michael Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, was arrested on obstruction charges for failure to provide identification in the late May incident in Childersburg. The charges have since been dropped.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jemison woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, August 26. Authorities say 51-year-old Gina L. Smith was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 she was driving...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy