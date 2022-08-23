Read full article on original website
1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
One killed in early morning crash in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police are investigating after one person was killed and another person was injured in a two car crash in Trussville on August 28. Police say the crash happened on Highway 11 near Meadowlark Drive around 7:20 a.m. Although not identified, police say the victim was...
Food Bank feeding students and families while food prices remain high
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is starting to slow down, food prices are still high and putting a lot of pressure on many budgets. That’s where a local nonprofit is stepping in to help. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributed 35,000 meals to kids during the...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
Talladega Fire and Rescue: Driver slams into house following pursuit, causes gas leak
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, lost control of the car and hit a house causing a gas leak, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue. Rescue personnel said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 500 block of East...
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of deceased Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating the family of a man who recently died in Jefferson County. Robert Wesley Hodge, 48, was found dead inside his black 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18 by Birmingham Police officers in the 8400 block of […]
Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs; some schools in Oak Mountain community dismiss early
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs on Friday, August 26, 2022. Officials said it would affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama...
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
Safe House of Shelby County needs funding
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion. In 2021, Safe House of Shelby County served 380 citizens from Shelby County. 106 citizens were housed in their emergency shelter. In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s...
Birmingham Police investigate homicide in Titusville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened on August 28, 2022. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. So far, no word on what led to this homicide. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.
Child injured in Gadsden dog attack, 1 dog still on the loose
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Gadsden Tuesday night. According to the Gadsden Police Department, a 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the attack which took place just after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Grant Street. The severity of the […]
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
Southside Police Department investigating several car break-ins
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is investigating a report of several car break-ins and theft in the area. According to SPD, officers arrived to Phil Street around 4:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers then located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. Callers say they observed several men […]
NAF Auction and Sale Event at the Anniston Army Depot
Anniston, AL – A sealed bid auction and sale will be held at Anniston Army Depot, Saturday, August 27. The auction and sale will be open to the public and the hours of the event are 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. See the flyer below for more details. For questions, contact Shea Gunnoe at 256-741-5663. *Current […]
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Aug. 18 to Aug.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City. • Angela Denise Minniefield, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident. • Laervin Jamahl Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Japerra...
Woman dies in morning Chilton County crash
A Jemison woman died this morning following a Chilton County crash. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 10:39 a.m. on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, about five miles north of Jemison. Gina L. Smith, 51, was injured when the...
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight shooting has left at least one person dead, another fighting for their life and several others injured according to Birmingham Police. It happened near Finley Blvd at 8th St. West around 11:20 p.m. According to police, an officer on patrol nearby heard gunshots and...
Watering grass causes police intervention
ALABAMA – An Alabama police department is under scrutiny for arresting a Black pastor for watering his neighbors grass while they were away. Michael Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, was arrested on obstruction charges for failure to provide identification in the late May incident in Childersburg. The charges have since been dropped.
Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jemison woman died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 10:39 a.m. Friday morning, August 26. Authorities say 51-year-old Gina L. Smith was killed when the 2008 Ford F-150 she was driving...
