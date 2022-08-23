ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Brush fires continue to plague region

HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
MAHWAH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ten injured in four car pile-up

TOWN OF GOSHEN – A four-car crash on Route 17 westbound at exit 125 in the Town of Goshen Thursday evening resulted in a total of 10 people being injured, first responders at the scene said. The collision, just before 9 p.m., brought out emergency services personnel from Hatzolah...
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)

You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another body found in Orange County

MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
wrnjradio.com

Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

