Brush fires continue to plague region
HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Serious accident closes Route 9 in Town of Poughkeepsie
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday closed the southbound lanes. The Town of Poughkeepsie Police advised motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The police...
9-Year-Old Deer Park Boy Dies After DWI Crash On Long Island Expressway
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured when the car he was a passenger in was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Island Expressway has been declared brain dead, according to a GoFundMe page. Angel Salis, of Deer Park, was transported to Stony Book University Hospital for...
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
Ten injured in four car pile-up
TOWN OF GOSHEN – A four-car crash on Route 17 westbound at exit 125 in the Town of Goshen Thursday evening resulted in a total of 10 people being injured, first responders at the scene said. The collision, just before 9 p.m., brought out emergency services personnel from Hatzolah...
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac
New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating...
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)
You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
ID Released For Person Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a train in the Hudson Valley. Paul Engel, age 67, of Manhattan, was killed in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.
Another body found in Orange County
MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
Police seek public's help in the search for missing Monticello man
Monticello police officials are seeking the public's help in the search for a missing man from Monticello.
Person Stabbed In Lobby Of Resorts World Catskills Casino In Sullivan County
A person was stabbed in the lobby of the Resorts World Catskills Casino. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the casino located in the town of Thompson. The suspect then fled the area and the victim was taken to a local...
Family marks 20 years since mom disappeared in Greene County
It has been 20 years since Audrey May Herron vanished while leaving work as a nurse at Columbia-Greene Long-Term Health Care in Catskill. She left in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee at night – and vanished. Days, weeks, years and now two decades have gone by with no sign...
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
'We Will Work Tirelessly:' Family Of Warren County Woman Killed In Dump Truck Crash Gets Lawyer
The family of a Warren County woman who was killed in a crash with a dump truck earlier this month has retained a lawyer. Mary Ann Boatman, 69, of Great Meadows, was killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 521 in Hope Township on Thursday, Aug. 4, DailyVoice.com reported.
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
