theharlemvalleynews.net
Sheriff’s Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications
Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
Obituary, Gertrude “Baldino” Dysard
Gertrude “Baldino” Dysard, a long-time resident of Pawling NY, passed away peacefully at The Grand at Pawling on August 24, 2022. “Toni” as she was known to her family and friends, was 93 years old, born on March 17, 1929 in Nurnberg, Germany where she met Thomas Baldino, a U.S. Army Sargent from Pawling. They married August 14, 1952.
