Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB・
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
numberfire.com
Alejo Lopez starting for Reds Sunday
The Cincinnati Reds will start Alejo Lopez at second base for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Lopez will start at second base and bat second while Jonathan India takes a turn at designated hitter, Donovan Solano moves to first base, and Colin Moran takes a seat. Lopez has a...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Gomes for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez batting eighth for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lopez will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Rivera will move to the bench on Sunday with Sergio Alcantara starting at third base. Alcantara will bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala starting Sunday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is int eh lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Zavala for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Jeremy Pena starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Pena is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Pena for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants listed J.D. Davis as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Davis will bat fifth and play first base Sunday while LaMonte Wade Jr. moves into left field and Luis Gonzalez sits. Our models project Davis, who has a $2,700 salary...
numberfire.com
James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project McCann for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Gleyber Torres sitting for New York on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Torres will move to the bench on Sunday with Giancarlo Stanton starting at designated hitter. Stanton will bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5...
Comments / 0