Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling
Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Crushing Teammate News
Over the past few weeks, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been trying to battle back from a head injury. However, shortly before the weekend kicked off, Busch made the decision to withdraw from the playoffs. Since he was going to miss the start of the playoffs, 23XI Racing withdrew its request for a medical waiver that would maintain the veteran’s playoff eligibility.
South Carolina Couple Arrested For Squatting In NASCAR Driver’s $16-Million Mansion
I mean, if you’re going to try living in a home that’s not yours, this is the one to try. A South Carolina couple has been arrested for breaking into the Mooresville, North Carolina home of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – and trying to claim it for themselves.
Daytona Race Results: August 28, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series was scheduled to race last night in Daytona Beach, Florida. Rain has pushed this to a Sunday morning race at the Daytona International Speedway! It’s the regular season finale on the 2.5-mile oval. View Daytona results for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash
A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday
Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon. Fifteen drivers remain in the hunt for the postseason. Two spots are still open, although one of them will go to Ryan Blaney or Martin Truex Jr. Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace need to win to get into the 16-driver playoff field.
NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’
RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
NBC Sports
Sunday morning’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, TV info, weather
The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season has been postponed by rain to an old-school time: Sunday morning at Daytona International Speedway. Originally scheduled to be run Saturday night, persistent rain forced NASCAR to move the finale to Sunday at 10 a.m. ET (CNBC, Peacock). It’s a throwback to Daytona’s first few decades when the track would play host to a race on the July 4 holiday that started at 10 a.m. (allowing teams and drivers to be on the beach).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR World Reacts To Ryan Blaney's Playoff Decision
Of the top five leaders in points in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, Ryan Blaney is the only one without a win and thus has yet to automatically qualify for the Cup playoffs. But on Sunday he made a big decision ahead of the final 10 races of the season.
NASCAR at Daytona summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Coke Zero Sugar 400
Everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
NFL・
Top Speed
NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Unretires to Race Porsches?
Could there be any more exciting news than seeing one of the greats of NASCAR back in a race car? Jeff Gordon, four-time NASCAR champion, retired from the sport in 2015. Through his epic 25-year career, he became an American icon in the racing world. Not only did he bring NASCAR to mainstream prominence, but he was a legendary driver. He holds all-time records such as the youngest driver to win a title at the age of 24. With 93 career wins, he holds the most wins in the modern NASCAR era. It’s simple, the numbers don’t lie.
NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem
Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
Saturday night's Cup race postponed; read Kyle Larson's comments
Rain forces Coke Zero Sugar 400 to be rescheduled to Sunday morning
CBS Sports
Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: Live updates, highlights, results from NASCAR's regular-season finale
Every February in Daytona, a new NASCAR Cup Series season begins with not just the pursuit of a Daytona 500 trophy, but also the pursuit of a Cup championship. Now, Daytona in August means that pursuit either begins anew for 16 drivers or comes to an end for the rest of them.
Austin Dillon channels Dale Earnhardt with gutsy move to win at Daytona and make the playoffs
Dillon pushed race leader and namesake Austin Cindric out of the way on the final lap to make the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs
Daytona NBC affiliate chooses to air Brady, Bucs over NASCAR race at iconic track
NASCAR holds its regular-season finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway, but local TV affiliate will air NFL preseason game instead.
Comments / 2