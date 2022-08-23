ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

DOTD: Sunshine Bridge opens ahead of schedule following repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the Sunshine Bridge on Hwy. 70 in St. James Parish has reopened ahead of schedule on Aug. 27, following repairs to a cracked structural member. According to a news release, the bridge was originally scheduled to be closed for both days...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Make sure you can vote in Louisiana fall elections featuring Congress, mayors

Louisiana has a blockbuster lineup of fall elections, and Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said it's particularly important this year for established voters and those who want to cast ballots to check their registration or beat the deadline to register because many district boundaries changed with the state's new redistricting maps.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy