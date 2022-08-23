ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale

Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup

Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday

Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room

Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Football Pools#Payouts#Vie#American Football#Cbs Sports Football Pick
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game

Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season

Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens

Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL

Johnson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL in his right knee and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness

Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term

Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down

Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Wins starting job

Coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh that Okudah will serve as a starting cornerback Week 1 against the Eagles on Sept. 11, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. Okudah missed most of the 2021 season due to a ruptured Achilles, but he avoided the PUP...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Out Friday, manages workout

Anderson (quad/hip) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, but he did go through a pregame workout on the field, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. Anderson is set to finish the preseason without any appearances but at least seems to be on track...
SUNRISE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy