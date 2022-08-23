ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Block Island Times

Bulkheads, docks, and boats

When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI Folk Festival returns to East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular folk festival is returning to Rose Larisa park in East Providence on Sunday for its 8th year. The Rhode Island Folk Festival includes some of the finest folk, rock, acoustic and Americana acts from the state and beyond The free event, which starts at noon, is hosting more […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
travelexperta.com

5 Free Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island You Can’t Miss

I have always believed that you can have a blast while you travel, without having to spend a lot of money. Most of the time, a few of the best and most authentic attractions can be enjoyed for free. This is the case in Newport, Rhode Island. Here you can have a couple of days of fun just by spending time doing free stuff. I have gathered.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Ballard’s ordered not to host live music, increase security

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Block Island resort is facing more restrictions after a tumultuous day earlier this month resulted in eight arrests. 2 hurt, 7 arrested in Block Island Ferry fight According to the Block Island Times, Ballard’s Beach Resort was ordered on Friday not to have or advertise any live music, […]
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
independentri.com

Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on lake in Burrillville

Burrillville, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory Friday on a lake in Burrillville. Both departments said that Spring Lake have blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. Blue-green algae produces toxins that can harm animals and humans. People and animals should...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location

Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
JOHNSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Lost Pets & Blinking Lawn Ornament

1:57 p.m. – A Laurel Wood Drive resident told police her car was damaged the day before, either while it was parked in her driveway or at the Wickford Marina in North Kingstown, where it was parked for eight hours. Police found scratches to the paint on the car’s left side and took photos but couldn’t determine when the damage occurred.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

The Best Porches, Water Views - Priced at $799,900 by Residential Properties

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Historic, waterfront, and all priced for less than $800,000 - Residential Properties offers a high-value home at an outstanding price. DESCRIPTION. Built in 1890, this coastal home offers a wrap-around front porch and a two-tiered rear deck where you can sit and relax while...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

2 Men Indicted in Drive-By Shooting Death of Rhode Island Woman

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence, Rhode Island, last year. Twenty-four-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, of Warwick, RI, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021. Police...
WARWICK, RI
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
nrinow.news

State agencies issue no contact advisory for Spring Lake

BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management issued an advisory for a Burrillville lake on Friday, August 26, saying contact with the water should be avoided by humans and animals. A no-contact advisory was issued for Spring Lake after discovery of toxin-producing blue-green algae or...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

