Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin took on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet tonight in New Jersey as a couple, the pair showing out in complementary black and white outfits. Ferrer wore a dramatic lengthy halter-style gown fitted with a layered gold chain belt that brought the drop-waist of the garment inwards, shaping the piece further. The dress featured disconnected sleeves and a shiny skirt that jutted out from the long corset-style midsection, creating impressive volume. Mirroring the chain detailing in her accessories, the former Miss Argentina 2014 donned statement gold rings, a bracelet, and a large necklace that brought the...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO