Read full article on original website
Larry Brown
5d ago
How about not letting politicians word the things that they want people to vote for that confuses the voters. They miss represent the truth on what they want voted on.
Reply
3
Related
wksu.org
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
wksu.org
20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame
Many of the individuals recently charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election crimes unit told investigators they had no idea that with their felony convictions, they were unable to vote when they cast ballots in the 2020 election. Their experiences shed new light on Florida's controversial program for felons...
wksu.org
Uvalde parents and activists rally in Austin to demand age increase for AR-15 sales
A small group of parents and family members who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting joined gun safety advocates outside the Texas governor's mansion in Austin early Saturday, pleading for Gov. Greg Abbott to move to raise the minimum age to purchase AR-15-style rifles. With schools across Texas...
Comments / 3