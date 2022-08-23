FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Moody County Sheriff’s Department is soon to add a new member. The department posted on its Facebook page that a grant was applied for and granted toward assisting in the purchase of a K-9. Spike made a trip across the ocean from Europe and is now in the United States. He’s expected to be in Flandreau in the upcoming week.

MOODY COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO