As an Ohio resident that is quite familiar with these cities as well as their mayors, I think its great that the WORST mayors in the most crime ridden cities in the state are the ones that claim to represent Bidens agenda. As the famous Democrat party boss of Mahoning County which includes Youngstown once said, " Thats like getting the captain of the Titanic endorsing a cruise line"
no improvement here in Ohio with Biden's programs. seniors have less money to live ccx with buying gas and high price of groceries. dont kid yourself everything is a mess!!
Lol that's a joke Biden is driving the train off the cliff with everybody on it and doesn't bother to tell anyone there's a problem. We have to stop it ourselves and correct the track we are on and help ourselves out of this mess because clearly the democrats don't care they've shown that over and over they only care about themselves
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Legislative leaders’ troubling use of an unproven legal theory to ignore redistricting deadline: editorial
Vote for Matt Kilboy in the 14th Congressional District
We need bigger, bolder health care innovation. Ohio is posed to deliver: Chris Berry and David Sylvan
J.D. Vance’s Senate candidacy is a stain on the GOP: Brent Larkin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Safety reform group launches TimeDone Ohio to help Clevelanders rebuild lives after convictions
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
How can it be that weapons like the M16 that I carried in Vietnam are so easy to buy? Dave Lange
Icebreaker demonstration wind farm proposed for Lake Erie has ‘new lease on life’
RELATED PEOPLE
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
Cleveland’s One World Day pays tribute to war in Ukraine
To prevent China ascendancy, U.S. needs to preserve its global system of rules, not rulers: Santana F. King
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
In state-of-city address, Highland Heights mayor touches on achievements, explains upcoming ballot issue
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
The Last Page, Flour holding 6-course dinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
$700,000 in county ARPA money for a playground in affluent Beachwood? Really?
Hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 92