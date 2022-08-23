ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Alex Drake
5d ago

As an Ohio resident that is quite familiar with these cities as well as their mayors, I think its great that the WORST mayors in the most crime ridden cities in the state are the ones that claim to represent Bidens agenda. As the famous Democrat party boss of Mahoning County which includes Youngstown once said, " Thats like getting the captain of the Titanic endorsing a cruise line"

Carole Chorse
5d ago

no improvement here in Ohio with Biden's programs. seniors have less money to live ccx with buying gas and high price of groceries. dont kid yourself everything is a mess!!

Daniel Rader
5d ago

Lol that's a joke Biden is driving the train off the cliff with everybody on it and doesn't bother to tell anyone there's a problem. We have to stop it ourselves and correct the track we are on and help ourselves out of this mess because clearly the democrats don't care they've shown that over and over they only care about themselves

