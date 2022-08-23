ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Medieval Pub Buried Under Grazing Pasture Is Unearthed in England

By Shanti Escalante-De Mattei
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045IAA_0hRzzp8s00

After spending three weeks excavating a medieval town whose remains were buried under what is now a grazing pasture, archaeologists have found evidence of an alehouse house dating back multiple centuries, the BBC reports .

Among the items found at the site in East Yorkshire, outside the city of Leeds, were a large numbers of jugs and pottery beakers, which suggests that the site was perhaps a pub. But the presence of animal bones suggests that the site could have once been an inn where travelers could stay for the night.

“People would stop and rest,” assistant site director Emma Samuel told the BBC. “It was a myth that everyone owned horses back then. They didn’t. Horses were expensive. People would often walk. People had to stay overnight somewhere when making long journeys.”

Other objects found include knives, jewelry, and other accessories for clothing, such as a clasp to close a shirt. An exact date for most of the items found, along with the pub as a whole, remains unknown, although Samuel told the BBC that the settlement could be from the 7th century.

The dig was carried out by Humber Timelines and Ethos Heritage CIC, which are not associated with universities but run by local archaeology enthusiasts. Over the span of three weeks, a group largely composed of community members exhumed the objects. Posts from Humber on Instagram show children holding out pieces of pottery they’ve unearthed.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 2

CJ
4d ago

Rebuild it! Should go back to the old system of living would so much more enjoyable.

Reply
4
Related
ARTnews

Pompeii Archaeologists Have Excavated a 2,000-Year-Old Middle-Class Home

Click here to read the full article. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced Saturday that it had uncovered several furnished rooms and household objects in a middle-class home in the city, it said in a press release. The discovery, according to the archaeologists, sheds considerable light on the lives of middle-class citizens in Pompeii. The team began excavating rooms in the House of the Lararium, a middle-class domus (home) in 2018. The house is so named because it contains a lavish room with a niche devoted to worshiping lares, or domestic spirits believed to protect the household. “In the Roman Empire there was a significant...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Trove of Gold Rings Is Uncovered in ‘Sensational’ Prehistoric Grave in Romania

A prehistoric grave containing 169 gold rings was uncovered by archaeologists in Crișana, Romania. Road construction connecting the city Oradea with the A3 highway revealed the find. The grave belonged to a woman from the Tiszapolgár culture whose hair would have been adorned with the rings. Also found at the site were a multi-spiral copper bracelet, two gold beads, and roughly 800 beads made from bone. “The gold hoard is a sensational find for the period, considering that all the gold pieces from the Carpathian Basin total around 150 pieces. Well, here there are over 160 in just one inventory,” Călin Ghemiş,...
WORLD
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery

The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Damien Hirst
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#England#Pasture#Grazing#Uk
ARTnews

Priceless Artifacts Recovered from 350-Year-Old Spanish Shipwreck in the Bahamas

Click here to read the full article. A new expedition has recovered a trove of priceless artifacts from a shipwreck over 350 years old in the Bahamas. The artifacts, which include jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains, will be on display at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum beginning next week. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal and privately-consigned treasures from the Americas. Failing to...
SPAIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Archaeology
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
Anita Durairaj

The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament

A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
IFLScience

Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests

In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
ARTnews

ARTnews

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy