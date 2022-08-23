Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Depiction of Galadriel Surprised Star Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark takes the lead in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Galadriel, a character that should be familiar to Lord of the Rings fans. However, fans may be surprised by this younger Galadriel compared to her older self seen in J.R.R. Tolkien's original Middle-earth saga. Galadriel in The Rings of Power has an edge to her and skirts close to darkness in a way that seems opposite of the calm and graceful Lady of Lorien from The Lord of the Rings (well, calm and graceful except when tempted by the Ring). Speaking to ComicBook.com, Clark says even she was surprised by the series' take on Galadriel.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares Doctor Fate Character Poster
Black Adam is hitting theatres in a couple of months and will mark the long-awaited DCEU debut of Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is being joined by a star-studded cast of actors, including James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. We've seen a lot of cool glimpses at the movie's characters leading up to the film, and a new post from Johnson shows off a Doctor Fate poster.
ComicBook
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Sabotaged Movie Adaptation, Calls It "The Worst Script I've Ever Read"
Neil Gaiman's disinterest in previous attempts at adapting The Sandman into live-action is well documented, he's even brought it up multiple times while promoting the Netflix TV series (signaling his satisfaction with the show). Among the many versions that were attempted in the past included a feature film with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (who would have starred and directed the project) and even a film from notorious producer Jon Peters. As some fans may recall, Peters was not only notoriously a larger than life figure but found his place in pop culture thanks in part to a story told by Kevin Smith wherein the Clerks filmmaker spoke about his eccentricities, and his desire for a giant mechanical spider to be put in the film.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
The Sandman Producers Already Have Someone in Mind To Play Morpheus' Son
Netflix has officially released all episodes of their live-action adaptation of DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comics. The Sandman features an all-star cast such as Tom Sturridge as Morpheus / Dream and even Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. The first season of the series hasn't even begun to dive deep into Sandman lore, but the producers behind the series already have an idea of where to go next. Executive Producer Alan Heinberg, recently revealed that he and Neil Gaiman already know who they'd like to play Morpheus and Calliope's son, Orpheus.
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Minions: The Rise of Gru Crosses $500 Million at International Box Office
Minions: The Rise of Gru was released last month and had a very successful opening. The animated film managed to earn record-breaking box office numbers for July 4th weekend, beating Transformers: The Last Knight's takeaway from 2011. The movie received decent reviews from critics, and currently has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A big boost in ticket sales could be attributed to the "GentleMinions" TikTok trend, which seems to have faded a bit. However, nearly two months after the movie hit theatres, it has officially managed to earn $500 million at the international box office, bringing its total to $868.8 million worldwide.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fans Excited About Possible New Director
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four. The news has been confirmed by Deadline after a report from The Direct surfaced earlier this week. The Disney+ director helmed a massively successful entry for Marvel TV in their infancy on the streaming service. Allegedly studio head Kevin Feige is very comfortable with the director as well. Fantastic Four is going to be a big movie for the MCU. People have been waiting for Marvel's First Family to make their appearance in this franchise for years. They and the X-Men have been top of the order for some fans. However, there have been no indications of where and how the big reveals of Earth 616's Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm and Ben Grimm are going to come from. The only open acknowledgement of the team has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski stepping into the role of Earth 838's Mr. Fantastic. Check out more reaction down below:
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
ComicBook
The Exorcist: Ellen Burstyn Reveals Huge Pay Day for Sequel Return
When it comes to horror franchises, there are many stars who have returned to their roles throughout the years such as Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, but some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. There have been many films since the original, and Burstyn is finally returning after all these years now that The Exorcist is getting a legacy sequel from Halloween reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn spoke about the payday that helped get her back.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Actor Outraces a Horse
My Hero Academia is preparing for its major comeback this fall, with the arrival of its sixth season which will adapt the story of the War Arc and pit the heroes of UA Academy against the vast forces of Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front. Shockingly enough, the Shonen series from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi has grabbed the headlines for a very different reason, as one of the biggest voice actors of the series recently was able to outrun a horse in a Japanese television program.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
ComicBook
Netflix's 365 Days Trilogy Sets Rare Rotten Tomatoes Record
Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
Stallone: Samaritan is a "Cautionary Tale" About Superheroes
Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan is coming to Prime Video this week, marking the first time the superstar has taken a starring role in a superhero movie. The movie is a gritty, darker take on superhero universes than fans might be used to after a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe dominance, and it seems like that's what attracted Stallone to the role. The actor, whose characters in movies like Rocky, Rambo, and Demolition Man have long bordered on the superhuman anyway, took the opportunity of headlining Samaritan and used it to humanize and de-mythologize the concept of the superhero a bit.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Wasp Series
The Wasp will fly solo in a new series from Marvel in 2023. Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Wasp, one of the founding members of the Avengers, by launching a four-issue miniseries starring Janet Van Dyne and Nadia Van Dyne in January. The Wasp series is positioned as a spiritual successor to the current Ant-Man series, with writer Al Ewing returning to helm the book. For Wasp, Ewing teams with Kasie Nie, known for her work on series such as Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Wasp will revisit Janet Van Dyne's origin in the Silver Age, examine her relationship with Nadia, and look toward the future as it sets up another Ewing-written series for release later in 2023. Here's Marvel's synopsis:
Comments / 0