ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
HBO Releases ‘House Of The Dragon’ Opening Credits, Keeps ‘Game Of Thrones’ Theme Song
After the premiere of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, HBO has now released the House of the Dragon opening credits as the second episode of the fantasy drama aired. Viewers will be familiar with the theme song used for the opening sequence of House of the Dragon was it was the same tune that played throughout the Game of Thrones 8-season run. ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The show stars Paddy Considine, Matt...
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season
Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.
ComicBook
Netflix's 365 Days Trilogy Sets Rare Rotten Tomatoes Record
Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Dies in Episode 2?
The Game of Thrones franchise finally returned to screens last weekend, with HBO's debut of prequel series House of the Dragon. Set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the reign of King Viserys Targaryen, and what will eventually become the end of an era of peace in Westeros. While the series follows a different story and different characters than Game of Thrones, it carries the same style and tone, making many fans wonder when things are going to start getting dangerous.
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blockbuster Series Confirms Fall Premiere Date
In a move that feels like bragging at this point, Netflix has confirmed the premiere date and released the first images for their upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster. As you can guess, the series takes place at a Blockbuster rental store and stars WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. Produced by Universal Television, the series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. The ten episode first season of the workplace comedy has been confirmed to arrive on the streaming service on November 3, 2022.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Actor Outraces a Horse
My Hero Academia is preparing for its major comeback this fall, with the arrival of its sixth season which will adapt the story of the War Arc and pit the heroes of UA Academy against the vast forces of Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front. Shockingly enough, the Shonen series from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi has grabbed the headlines for a very different reason, as one of the biggest voice actors of the series recently was able to outrun a horse in a Japanese television program.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
ComicBook
The Sandman Producers Already Have Someone in Mind To Play Morpheus' Son
Netflix has officially released all episodes of their live-action adaptation of DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comics. The Sandman features an all-star cast such as Tom Sturridge as Morpheus / Dream and even Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. The first season of the series hasn't even begun to dive deep into Sandman lore, but the producers behind the series already have an idea of where to go next. Executive Producer Alan Heinberg, recently revealed that he and Neil Gaiman already know who they'd like to play Morpheus and Calliope's son, Orpheus.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals Logo
Isle of the Dead has a new title, and AMC is making it official by revealing the logo for The Walking Dead: Dead City. The network on Thursday confirmed the Walking Dead spinoff, which was originally announced in March as Isle of the Dead, had dropped its working title for Dead City. (That would have made the series the first in the Walking Dead Universe franchise not to use the "Walking Dead" branding.) AMC Networks just unveiled via Instagram the updated logo for TWD: Dead City, which follows rivals Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into the dead city of post-apocalyptic Manhattan. See it below.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
ComicBook
Manifest Season 4: Netflix Teaser Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date
Netflix has revealed when Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut. To commemorate 8/28, a date that shares the number of Flight 828, Netflix released a new poster and teaser revealing that Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut on November 4th, two years after Netflix rescued the series from its cancellation on NBC. According to Netflix's announcement on Tudum, the new season will pick up several dangling cliffhangers left unresolved by the cancellation: "Ben's (Josh Dallas) wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis) is murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby , Eden. Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane's tail fin and then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), cryptically stating, 'I know what I have to do now.' And we get a quick glimpse of the flight's captain when he reappears in the cockpit, only to vanish seconds later and take the remains of the plane with him."
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Depiction of Galadriel Surprised Star Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark takes the lead in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Galadriel, a character that should be familiar to Lord of the Rings fans. However, fans may be surprised by this younger Galadriel compared to her older self seen in J.R.R. Tolkien's original Middle-earth saga. Galadriel in The Rings of Power has an edge to her and skirts close to darkness in a way that seems opposite of the calm and graceful Lady of Lorien from The Lord of the Rings (well, calm and graceful except when tempted by the Ring). Speaking to ComicBook.com, Clark says even she was surprised by the series' take on Galadriel.
