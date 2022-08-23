ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Saginaw News

See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor nonprofit opens call to artists for second installation of park murals

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan nonprofit has opened its call for artists for a second installation of murals in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti parks. Embracing Our Differences Michigan opened its call for submissions on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the second installation of its juried art exhibit. The exhibit features 60 billboard-sized banner murals, displayed in parks dealing with the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 28

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Miller/Catherine Street from First Street to Division Street: The area will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, for the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. During this project, there will be the installation of a watermain, storm and sewer and a separate bikeway.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

A rare look inside Ann Arbor’s EPA lab helping the nation curb auto emissions

ANN ARBOR, MI — Beyond a set of security gates along Plymouth Road is an expansive federal facility many motorists have passed by but few have ever seen inside. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory in Ann Arbor is a one-of-a-kind lab that plays a key role in regulating the auto industry when it comes to vehicle performance and emission standards.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great walkable coffee shops in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Some days, it can feel like the only thing outnumbering small, independent bookstores in Ann Arbor are the small, independent coffee shops. And while the city has its choice of major chains like Starbucks and the forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of places to get an early-morning iced vanilla latte or an afternoon pastry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes

ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Sights and sounds from the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, MI -- Flint came out in the thousands to celebrate the return of the Crim Festival of Races this weekend. The events began on Friday, Aug. 26, with the Lois Craig Invitational at 6 p.m. The main day of events began on Saturday, Aug. 27, with the 10 Mile Wheelers & Hand Cyclists event beginning at 6:45 a.m. The last race of the day was the Teddy Bear Trot, an all youth race that began outside City Hall at noon.
FLINT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained

PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
LANSING, MI
