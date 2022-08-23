Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
Ann Arbor nonprofit opens call to artists for second installation of park murals
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan nonprofit has opened its call for artists for a second installation of murals in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti parks. Embracing Our Differences Michigan opened its call for submissions on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the second installation of its juried art exhibit. The exhibit features 60 billboard-sized banner murals, displayed in parks dealing with the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 28
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Miller/Catherine Street from First Street to Division Street: The area will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, for the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. During this project, there will be the installation of a watermain, storm and sewer and a separate bikeway.
A rare look inside Ann Arbor’s EPA lab helping the nation curb auto emissions
ANN ARBOR, MI — Beyond a set of security gates along Plymouth Road is an expansive federal facility many motorists have passed by but few have ever seen inside. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory in Ann Arbor is a one-of-a-kind lab that plays a key role in regulating the auto industry when it comes to vehicle performance and emission standards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 great walkable coffee shops in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Some days, it can feel like the only thing outnumbering small, independent bookstores in Ann Arbor are the small, independent coffee shops. And while the city has its choice of major chains like Starbucks and the forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of places to get an early-morning iced vanilla latte or an afternoon pastry.
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes
ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
Michigan GOP sets November candidate slate at nominating convention
LANSING, MI – Michigan Republicans confirmed their slate of nominees for the November election, including top-of-ticket candidates and those for lesser-known statewide positions. Delegates from every county met Saturday at the Lansing Center to vote for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Michigan Supreme Court, state Board of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sights and sounds from the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, MI -- Flint came out in the thousands to celebrate the return of the Crim Festival of Races this weekend. The events began on Friday, Aug. 26, with the Lois Craig Invitational at 6 p.m. The main day of events began on Saturday, Aug. 27, with the 10 Mile Wheelers & Hand Cyclists event beginning at 6:45 a.m. The last race of the day was the Teddy Bear Trot, an all youth race that began outside City Hall at noon.
Pest managers ‘hopeful’ Michigan lanternfly invasion contained
PONTIAC, MI — Pest management officials say they’re hopeful an infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly discovered in Oakland County has been contained. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said Thursday, Aug. 25 that surveys in response to the discovery of a small lanternfly population near Pontiac showed the pest was “mostly contained to a small, wooded lot” owned by the county.
Dixon/Hernandez GOP ticket cements parental rights in education as major issue
LANSING, MI — Broadening parental rights in education and rolling back regulations on businesses appear to be the major issues of the Tudor Dixon-Shane Hernandez gubernatorial ticket, the certainty of which was established early Saturday, Aug. 27. “The state of Michigan will be the number one state in the...
More than a race: Supporters along route and runners enjoy Crim’s sense of community
FLINT, MI -- Denny and Nancy Pickard have been visiting the same corner at West Court Street and Bradley Avenue for the past 15 years to cheer on Crim 10-mile runners. Their support of runners in the race actually started 15 years before that, traveling to different spots on the route. Both Denny and Nancy have themselves raced in the annual event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"
(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home."It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident."Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."But three miles northeast, it's a different experience. "I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman."I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
Shane Hernandez is Tudor Dixon’s lieutenant governor after lengthy MIGOP nominating convention
LANSING, MI — Shane Hernandez will remain Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s choice for lieutenant governor despite threats to his ticket position in the days leading up to the Michigan Republican Party’s nominating convention. Delegates met Saturday, Aug. 27, in Lansing to confirm the party’s top of...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try a flight of organic loose leaf tea at this new Grand Blanc business
GRAND BLANC, MI -- This Grand Blanc couple is responsible for bringing a new drinking option to Genesee County. Scott and Tabbitha Poehner, owners of Tea Bee at 11356 Seward St. in Grand Blanc, opened the area’s first loose leaf tea business earlier this year.
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 3