McFarland girls tennis wins Monona Grove Quad

The Spartans swept Madison La Follette 7-0 to earn three victories at the Monona Grove Quad on Monday, August 22.

Laura Maudlin won (6-0, 6-1) at No. 1 singles against Ivy Phelps. Anita Liu defeated Norah Burke (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles. Anna Maudlin swept Izzy Hunter (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 singles.

Kylie Meinholdt swept Ava Hunter (6-0, 6-0) at No. 4 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt defeated Zoe Popadopoules and Zoie Colly (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 doubles.

Stella Blau and Mia Mistle won (6-3, 6-1) at No. 3 doubles against Gabby Gifford and Caroline Talis.

McFarland 4, Monona Grove 3

The Spartans defeated Monona Grove 4-3 on Monday, August 22.

For McFarland, Anna Maudlin defeated Marissa Light (7-6 (6), 6-2) at No. 3 singles. Kylie Meinholdt won (6-0, 6-1) at No. 4 singles against Bella Nuon.

At No. 2 doubles, Brookelyn Robbins and Sophie Olsen defeated Ryn Bussan and Leena Rathgeber (6-3, 7-5). Stella Blau and Mia Mistele won (6-1, 6-0) against Macy Tolley and Molly Stebbins at No. 3 doubles.

For Monona Grove, Eliza Martin defeated Laura Maudlin (7-6 (4), 6-3) at No. 1 singles. Ava Lee won No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-2) over Anita Liu. Kate Walsh and Riley Perkins claimed No. 1 doubles (3-6, 6-1, 10-6) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.

McFarland 6, Beaver Dam 1

The Spartans swept singles competition against Beaver Dam in a 6-1 victory on Monday, August 22.

Laura Maudlin swept No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Abby Gutknecht. Anita Liu won No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1) against Emily Gutknecht. Anna Maudlin defeated Maya Connaughty (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 singles.

Kylie Meinholdt defeated Ashley Sanderson (6-0) at No. 4 singles. Brooklyn Robbins and Sophie Olsen won (6-2, 4-6, 10-6) at No. 2 doubles against Cameran Schraufnagel and Nina Winner. Stella Blau and Mia Mistele defeated Morgan Prado and Sophia Schave (6-2, 6-2) at No. 3 doubles.

Beaver Dam’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles with Emily Biel and Ida DeVries defeating (1-6, 6-3, 10-8) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.

McFarland 4, Sun Prairie East 3

The McFarland girls tennis team won three singles matches in a 4-3 victory over Sun Prairie East on Wednesday, August 17.

Anita Liu swept No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0) against Nicole Everson. Anna Maudlin defeated (6-2, 6-4) Shiloh White at No. 3 singles. Kylie Meinholdt won (6-3, 6-3) against Raina Borgardt at No. 4 singles.

Stella Blau and Mia Mistele won (6-3, 6-4) at No. 3 doubles against Teegan Davis and Grace Durham.

For Sun Prairie, Annalise Yang swept Laura Maudlin (6-0, 6-0) at No. 1 singles. Grace Kramschuster and Reagan Schwartzer won No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-2) against Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt. Ashley Bedner and Leah Schroeder and Makenzie Badula defeated (6-2, 7-5) Mackenzie Badula and Brookelyn Robbins at No. 2 doubles.