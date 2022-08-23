Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
fox44news.com
Wanted man sought in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a wanted man. The organization shared on Wednesday morning that 23-year-old Donaven Marquis Davis is wanted on twelve warrants. These include Deadly Conduct -Discharge of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Possession.
fox26houston.com
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
mocomotive.com
Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
fox44news.com
Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
