A TikTok video posted from behind the scenes has some fans up in arms about the use of CGI to modify the Predator’s appearance in Prey. The video shows a Yautja warrior that hasn’t yet had the CGI applied to it, therefore showcasing some very cool practical effects behind the curtain. The animal skull used to create the trademark shape of the warrior’s head and the animatronics that bring the mouth to life are on full display in the video. Some people argue that it looks better than the final product, or at least that a better result could have been achieved if the whole suit was practical.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO