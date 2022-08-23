Read full article on original website
‘Donnie Brasco’ Has 1 of the ‘Most Realistic Scenes’ in Mob Movies, Ex-Mafia Boss Says
'Donnie Brasco' wasn't just a hit film, but an extremely accurate depiction of mob life, in part because of 1 scene, according to an ex-mafia boss.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Shows Off His Personal P51 Mustang: WATCH
Tom Cruise’s massively successful film career has its roots in the 1986 classic Top Gun. Since making his debut as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the 60-year-old actor’s reputation has, quite literally, soared. It’s seen a resurgence in popularity especially following the premiere of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
‘The Wizard of Oz’ Will Get a Remake
Hollywood is off to see the Wizard yet again. According to reports, the 1939 classic of The Wizard of Oz is getting a brand nmew remake. The project is in development at Warner Bros., where black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been brought in to write and direct he project. According...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says
The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history
There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller to Star in Major New Movie
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller is making moves in Hollywood. The Rooster actor is in the process of signing a deal to star in the upcoming film, The Gorge. A source tells Deadline that the 35-year-old is currently in final negotiations. The Gorge is based on a spec script written by The Tomorrow War‘s Zach Dean. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is set to direct while Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce. And Miles Teller will serve as an executive producer.
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
Henry Cavill’s ‘Highlander’ Is Getting Closer to Happening
There can be only one! And it just might be Henry Cavill. Henry Cavill has been Chad Stahelski's first choice to star in a new version of Highlander, and he just might get his wish. For those who don't know, a Highlander film is in the works, and right now, it’s in its very early stages. One of the biggest roadblocks the film has reached is Henry Cavill's extremely busy filming schedule, but from what Stahelski had to say, it sounds like Cavill is on board.
Behind-the-Scenes ‘Prey’ Footage Sparks Debate Over CGI Use
A TikTok video posted from behind the scenes has some fans up in arms about the use of CGI to modify the Predator’s appearance in Prey. The video shows a Yautja warrior that hasn’t yet had the CGI applied to it, therefore showcasing some very cool practical effects behind the curtain. The animal skull used to create the trademark shape of the warrior’s head and the animatronics that bring the mouth to life are on full display in the video. Some people argue that it looks better than the final product, or at least that a better result could have been achieved if the whole suit was practical.
‘Black Adam’s Post-Credits Scene Sets Up The Rock’s DC’s Future
Dwayne Johnson’s appearance as Black Adam will apparently be augmented with a recently-added post-credits scene that will connect the character with the broader DC universe. If we look at something like the MCU, it's very rare that a villain shows up with their own feature film. While the DCEU claims to be modeling its own 10-year plan after what Marvel did for the last decade and a half, there are some deviations here and there.
‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Toys Seemingly Reveal New Spider-Men Joining the Cast
While the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel doesn’t open in theaters until next summer at the earliest, the film was originally scheduled to debut in theaters on April 8 of this year. Then it got pushed back to October 2022. Then a second wave of delays pushed the movie back to 2023.
‘Pac-Man’ Will Get His Own Live-Action Movie
Hollywood has adapted many video games to movies, but one of the most popular games of all time has eluded it until now: Pac-Man, the hugely popular arcade cabinet from the 1980s that launched a whole franchise of games about a cheerful little yellow dude (or sometimes his bow-wearing missus). At the games’ heyday in the ’80s, several attempts were made, but none ever got off the ground. There was a short-lived animated series, and then a second series in the 2010s, but that’s about it.
The Rock Asked For Black Adam to Be Removed From ‘Shazam’
Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the character of Black Adam for a very long time. There are articles in the ScreenCrush archive going back to 2014, where The Rock was “confirmed” to appear in the first Shazam. But by 2017, it was decided to give the character his own movie, instead of including him as the antagonist in Shazam!
Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’
For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes. That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth...
Marvel Multiverse Saga: What Is Kang’s Plan?
Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con announcements make it clear: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed for a major confrontation with Kang. After Jonathan Majors’ new baddie debuts in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’ll then take center stage in the next two, back-to-back Avengers sequels: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. (I mean, he’s got to be in The Kang Dynasty. His name’s right there in the title.)
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Owen Wilson’s New Movie Smashes Streaming Record on Paramount Plus
When it comes to producers in Hollywood, no one is having a better year than Jerry Bruckheimer. With Top Gun: Maverick continuing to climb the box office, holding a top five spot for 12 out of the 13 weeks in theaters, Bruckheimer yet again proved his ability to fund a blockbuster hit. But besides watching Tom Cruise speed through the air, it seems the producer has yet another hit with Secret Headquarters. The family film follows Jack Kincaid, played by Owen Wilson, as he received superhero powers from an alien aircraft in order to protect the world. Juggling both family and superhero duties leads to some hard lessons. Starring Owen Wilson, it seems Secret Headquarters is setting records for Paramount+.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Review: Marvel’s Latest Has Lots of Potential (and Problems)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has one of Marvel’s best TV premises. It’s a superhero version of a lawyer show, with the title character getting involved in cases about people with powers. What if you got into a relationship with a shapeshifter only to discover they weren’t you thought they were? What happens when a hugely powerful super-villain genuinely reforms and wants parole? These are the sorts of mundane yet very important questions that would need answering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, they get to play out.
Disney’s ‘Big Thunder Mountain’ Film Finds Directors
Another classic Disney theme parks ride, Big Thunder Mountain, is getting the Hollywood treatment with Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie at the helm. As many of you probably know, this isn’t really out of the norm for Disney. Both the Haunted Mansion and The Pirates Of The Caribbean have spawned pretty successful films. In the case of Pirates Of The Caribbean, we ended up with a whole blockbuster franchise that’s been ongoing for almost 20 years now.
