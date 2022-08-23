ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars waive 3rd kicker of camp, clear spot for McCourt

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have another new kicker, their fourth since opening training camp last month.

The Jaguars claimed James McCourt off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday and cut Ryan Santoso. They previously gave Andrew Mevis and Elliott Fry shots at the job before parting with both.

McCourt will join his new teammates in Atlanta for two days of joint practices with the Falcons. The teams wrap up the preseason Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. McCourt likely will need to be impressive all week to secure the job for the Sept. 11 season opener at Washington.

Born in Ireland, McCourt set an Illinois record by making eight field goals of 50 yards or longer in three years as the team’s kicker. He connected on 18 of 23 attempts in 2021, including four from 50 yards or beyond.

Santoso missed three of four attempts from beyond 50 in three exhibitions.

“It’s impressive,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said of McCourt’s leg strength. “That part of it we like, and obviously the consistency is what you look for in kickers. It will be a good opportunity for him. For us, just keep going through the process. We’ve still got a little bit of time before kicks mean something. It will be a good opportunity for him.”

Pederson expressed little concern for the team’s unsettled kicking situation with the season a little more than two weeks away. He recalled trying out six kickers before Philadelphia’s 2017 season opener and then choosing Jake Elliott, who ended up being the guy through the Super Bowl.

“I’ve had some experience there,” Pederson quipped.

Jacksonville also re-signed quarterback Jake Luton, traded for Green Bay reserve offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and released guard Wes Martin. Van Lanen likely will make the team as a backup.

The Jaguars cut Luton last week. With starter Trevor Lawrence not expected to play against the Falcons and backup C.J. Beathard still dealing with a groin injury, Luton and E.J. Perry are expected to get the bulk of the work in the preseason finale.

The Jags also waived offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, cornerback Shabari Davis, tight end Grayson Gunter, linebacker Wyatt Ray and receiver Lujuan Winningham, and releasing receiver Marvin Hall.

